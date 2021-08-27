100th Elko County Fair opens with grounds improvements and other changes

ELKO – After a cancelation last year due to the pandemic, the 100th anniversary of the Elko County Fair is set to kick off Aug. 27. New improvements will set the stage for a fun time for all.
“The Knudsens and some other people have volunteered and helped do the blacktop,” said fair employee Laurie Jensen. “They have also done painting on the rails, they are painting the bridges and they went in and cleaned up the home arts building and replaced glass on the display cabinets.”
“We have also upgraded and we will have two card machines in our admissions and one in our food ticket booth. It will be easier for people to get in. People like to save their cash for betting.”
Knight’s Cabinets created new box seat signs that were being installed before the big day.
New lights are going to be installed on the pedestals across the street from the entry on the corners of Fairgrounds Road. According to JJ Roemmich, secretary and treasurer for the Elko County Fair Board, the pedestals marked the old entryway to the grounds before the main road was put in. After that, the archway was moved to its current location but the pedestals remain.
The big “talk of the town” is that country music band Parmalee will be playing at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.
“We are excited about the concert,” Jensen said.
“We have already sold quite a few tickets, but we still have box seats available,” said Roemmich. “They have to come to the fair office to buy box seats, but they can [other] buy tickets online even through the day of the concert. We will also have at-gate tickets available the day of the concert.”
There will also be a few other changes to events and processing at the fair.
“This weekend it’s (horse racing) Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday,” Jensen said.
Post time begins at 3 p.m. Aug. 27.
The Stallion Stakes have been canceled due to lack of horse entries. This is a trend Roemmich has seen over the last few years, due mostly to other venues happening at the same time, including a big event in Las Vegas.
Unfortunately, there will be no carnival.
“They had mechanical breakdowns,” said Elko County Fair Board Chairman Tony Buzzetti.
There will still be plenty of things to do for children, including a mechanical bucking bull, a bounce house and a wagon ride put on by Northeastern Nevada Museum.
Roemmich said the Home Arts program has been streamlined. People will still come to the main door of the Home Arts Building to register.
A fair parade will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 downtown, sponsored by the Elko Lions Club.
Walter Winchell, a longtime Elko County resident and fair volunteer, was supposed to be grand marshal for the parade last year which was canceled. Winchell died in February of this year.
“The fair board and Lions Club agreed that it would be a great honor for his family to fill in for Walter,” said Danny Benson, co-chair for the parade.
His wife Karen Winchell and family will be leading the parade with his horse and saddle, Benson said.
“He had 45 years of service with the fair board,” Roemmich said.
The livestock show is a youth event which encompasses 4-H and other youth livestock groups in the county. Last year the event was salvaged by community members who put on the “No Fair.”
“There are 124 participants up there, which is more than normal (in livestock entries),” Buzzetti said.
“There will be 26 market steers, 24 market lambs, 15 market goats and four pens of chickens that will be for sale at the livestock sale on Sunday, Sept. 5,” he said.
“All of our branding events are filling up,” Buzzetti said about the stock horse event.
