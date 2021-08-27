100th Elko County Fair opens with grounds improvements and other changes

ELKO – After a cancelation last year due to the pandemic, the 100th anniversary of the Elko County Fair is set to kick off Aug. 27. New improvements will set the stage for a fun time for all.

“The Knudsens and some other people have volunteered and helped do the blacktop,” said fair employee Laurie Jensen. “They have also done painting on the rails, they are painting the bridges and they went in and cleaned up the home arts building and replaced glass on the display cabinets.”

“We have also upgraded and we will have two card machines in our admissions and one in our food ticket booth. It will be easier for people to get in. People like to save their cash for betting.”

Knight’s Cabinets created new box seat signs that were being installed before the big day.

New lights are going to be installed on the pedestals across the street from the entry on the corners of Fairgrounds Road. According to JJ Roemmich, secretary and treasurer for the Elko County Fair Board, the pedestals marked the old entryway to the grounds before the main road was put in. After that, the archway was moved to its current location but the pedestals remain.

The big “talk of the town” is that country music band Parmalee will be playing at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.