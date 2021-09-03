100th Elko County Fair's big weekend begins

ELKO – Horse racing, livestock show and home arts exhibits kicked off the 100th Elko County at the Elko County Fairgrounds on Friday.

Fresh from the Fair parade, the Elko High School Band of Indians performed three songs and the National Anthem before the first horse race of the day at the fairgrounds.

Pari-mutuel betting opened on Friday afternoon. I’m Perky won the first race, a 300-yard quarter horse for 2-year-old maidens, fillies and mares.

The Goicoechea Home Arts and Horticulture buildings opened to the public at 1 p.m. a day after more than 300 participants entered baking, sewing, flowers, produce and other items for judging.

Elko County youth showed livestock animals starting early Friday morning, and various herd work classes began in the main arena.

Food and retail vendors lined the street in front of the fairgrounds, selling everything from toys to deep-fried Oreos.

Kids can also play on inflatables or ride a mechanical bull.

The fair continues through the Labor Day weekend with the Cowboy Color Chase starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds and a Cowboy Dance Saturday and Sunday night.

