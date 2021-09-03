 Skip to main content
100th Elko County Fair's big weekend begins
100th Elko County Fair's big weekend begins

Elko County Fairgrounds Arch

A large sign commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Elko County Fair and Livestock Show at the arch on Sept. 3 to greet visitors to the horse racing and stock horse shows taking placed over the weekend. 

 Toni Milano

ELKO – Horse racing, livestock show and home arts exhibits kicked off the 100th Elko County at the Elko County Fairgrounds on Friday.

Fresh from the Fair parade, the Elko High School Band of Indians performed three songs and the National Anthem before the first horse race of the day at the fairgrounds.

Pari-mutuel betting opened on Friday afternoon. I’m Perky won the first race, a 300-yard quarter horse for 2-year-old maidens, fillies and mares.

The Goicoechea Home Arts and Horticulture buildings opened to the public at 1 p.m. a day after more than 300 participants entered baking, sewing, flowers, produce and other items for judging.

Elko County youth showed livestock animals starting early Friday morning, and various herd work classes began in the main arena.

See the opening day at the Elko County Fair & Livestock Show with a performance by the Elko High School Marching Band and a glimpse of the Home Arts, Flower and Produce exhibits on Sept. 3, 2021.

Food and retail vendors lined the street in front of the fairgrounds, selling everything from toys to deep-fried Oreos.

Kids can also play on inflatables or ride a mechanical bull.

The fair continues through the Labor Day weekend with the Cowboy Color Chase starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds and a Cowboy Dance Saturday and Sunday night.

Opening Day of the Elko County Fair & Livestock Show, Sept. 3, 2021

