101st Elko County Fair kicks off Friday

ELKO – Elko County Fair and Livestock Show opens its 101st year this weekend with horse racing, livestock events and the new T-Rex races kicking off the annual event.

Most of the events are the same, aside from the inaugural T-Rex races, said Fair Board Chairman Tony Buzzetti.

“I think it’s going to be a good one,” he said of this year’s Fair, noting full entries in branding and horse racing.

The first weekend of the Fair kicks off Friday, Aug. 26, with the Sagebrush Cutters Show at 8 a.m. and horse racing at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, after the last horse race, the T-Rex races are schedule for around 4 p.m. followed by youth branding elimination contests and barrel racing. Sunday includes the drawpot branding contest.

Horse racing continues on Sept. 2, with post time scheduled for 1 p.m. the rest of the weekend and Labor Day. All races include pari-mutuel wagering.

“We should be able to run some good races,” Buzzetti said. “We’re thinking about eight races a day. We would rather run full fields. We’d rather run eight races with five to seven or eight horses in it than run 10 races and have four in them.”

The annual Blackjack Challenge returns as the last race of the Fair on Labor Day.

Syndicate owners who sponsor a horse for “bragging rights" enjoy mint juleps at barn and tailgate parties on Labor Day, Buzzetti noted.

Branding, Barrel Racing and Stockhorse

The Sagebrush Cutter show opens at 8 a.m. Friday. 4D Barrel Racing is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday in the Fairgrounds arena, sponsored by the Nevada Bandits Riding Club and the National Barrel Horse Association. Youth branding eliminations are also scheduled for Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the Drawpot Branding Contest and John Henry Memorial Team Branding starts at 11 a.m.

Stockhorse contests start at 8 a.m. Sept. 1, including Herd Work, the Non-Pro Snaffle Bit, Open Snaffle Bit, Non-Pro Cow Horse, Senior Cow Horse, Non-Pro Hackamore, Nevada Hackamore and Two-Reined Class.

On Sept. 2, the Ranch Horse Class opens at 8 a.m. Women’s branding Eliminations and Open Branding Eliminations are scheduled for about 3 p.m.

The second weekend of the Fair starts with Nevada Cattle Working Women’s Class at 8 a.m. Sept. 3 in the Main Arena. Co-ed branding eliminations are scheduled for 5 p.m.

Sept. 4 kicks off with Champion Nevada Cow Horse at 8 a.m. In the afternoon, the Main Arena will host Women’s, Men’s, Co-Ed and Youth Finals and Senior Branding Contest. Team roping starts at 5:30 p.m.

The JM Capriola Award for outstanding stockhorse will also be presented.

On Labor Day, the last day of stockhorse events at the Fair starts at 8 a.m. with Junior Riders in the 13-16 age group followed by the Young Buckaroos and Junior Riders for ages 9-12 years old, which includes reined work for both youth classes followed by herd work.

Family Events, Parade and Dances

The T-Rex Races start after the last horse race at the Elko County Fairgrounds racetrack on Aug. 27. There will be six heats of races.

Family events include games, a mechanical bull, a water slide and inflatable bounce houses. There will be no carnival, Buzzetti added.

The Elko Lions Club Fair Parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 2 along the regular parade route winding through downtown Elko and along Idaho Street.

Two back-to-back evenings of the Cowboy Dance, featuring the band Hijacked, are slated to start at 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 and 4 near the Cowboy Bar next to the grandstands.

The Cowboy Music Fest has been postponed until next year., Buzzetti said. “Bands are staying back East due to fuel prices, but we’re working on a concert for next year.”

About 33 street vendors have signed up, selling food, beverages, clothing and toys along with information booths, he added.

Free shuttle service from the Elko Convention Center parking lot to the Fairgrounds will be available between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Livestock show

The annual Livestock Show begins next week and is open to 4-H, Grange members and other junior livestock clubs.

Entrants will bring animals on Thursday, Sept. 1 and start showing on the next day, Buzzetti said.

Breeding and market classes, such as steer and market sheep, will be shown on Saturday morning along with showmanship.

The Livestock Sale is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning with a buyer’s breakfast and barbecue with steak and lamb kebobs for guests.

Buzzetti said the Fair Board is now in charge of the Livestock show that has the same classes, but the board is no longer affiliated with the University of Nevada Reno’s Cooperative Extension.

“There’s still quite a few 4-H members showing here,” he said. “It’s still the same kids, it’s not called the 4-H show anymore. It’s the Elko County Fair Livestock Show.”

Youth development coordinator Vicki Brock said the Cooperative Extension “supports our kids,” adding that 4-H has been active with events this summer such as livestock showmanship clinics. She noted that the judging team will be going to the national competition in a few weeks.

“You don’t have to be a 4-H member to go to the fair, but the 4-H offers year-long education and a platform for youth development,” she said.

“We want our kids to have the platform to sell their animals and we are very, very grateful to Elko County and the prices the animals bring,” Brook added.

Home Arts

The Home Arts Department will start accepting entries from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Home Arts Building for all divisions except Flowers, Farm Produce and Baking entrants, who, due to the perishable nature of the entries, are asked to bring in items the next day, according to General Superintendent Cori Rainwater.

All Home Arts division entries will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Home Arts and Flower buildings.

Online registration for Home Arts is also available at the Elko County Fair website until Aug. 31.

The Home Arts Department is still in need of volunteers for superintendents for Canning, Needlework, Knitting & Crocheting, Quilting and Sewing divisions, judges and helpers, said Rainwater. No previous experience in those categories is necessary.

Anyone willing to sign up can contact Rainwater at 775-401-0152, Hobbies & Crafts Superintendent Adrianne George at 650-575-2707 or Events Coordinator Angela Taravella at 775-397-2980.