11th virus death in Elko County; hospitalizations double

ELKO -- Elko County is reporting an 11th COVID-19 death and the eighth death related to an outbreak within the skilled nursing facility.

The woman in her 80s was living at Highland Manor.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the resident’s family, friends and the community as well as to the staff at Highland Manor,” stated the county.

Twenty-one new cases and six recoveries were reported Friday. The number of patients hospitalized increased from four to eight.

Thirteen of the new cases are in Elko and Spring Creek. Five are in West Wendover, two in Carlin and one in Lamoille.

The number of active cases is currently 84 out of a total of 1,067.

Elko County, in partnership with Nevada Department of Emergency Management and Nevada National Guard, is providing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Oct. 16 and 23 at the Fairgrounds parking lot on the corner of Cedar and 13th streets. Register online at bitl.ly/elkocvtest to get through the line more quickly.