12th COVID death reported in Elko County

ELKO — Elko County reported a 12th COVID-19 death on Friday, the second this month.

The Spring Creek resident in his 40s was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and the community,” stated the county.

Elko County also reported 25 new cases of coronavirus Friday and 15 recoveries. Eight patients are currently hospitalized out of 202 active cases.

“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.

Meanwhile, health officials in Carson City relayed new information from the CDC stating that “close contact” is now defined as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or longer in a 24-hour period, regardless of whether it is a consecutive 15 minutes.

Medallus Urgent Care is providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who would like to test. Call 775-400-1510 or visit the telemedicine portal at www.medalluselko.com to schedule an appointment.