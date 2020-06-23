15 new COVID-19 cases reported

ELKO – Fifteen new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries were reported late Monday, bringing Elko County to a total of 50 active cases.
The new cases were confirmed by PCR tests, according to a statement from Elko County. Many of those cases remain under investigation.
"Many of the new cases are attributed to interactions where social distancing guidelines are not being followed," the statement read.
"We are strongly encouraging individuals to have personal accountability and to observe social distancing guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of the virus," the statement continued.
As of June 22, Elko County has had 76 confirmed cases, 25 recovered cases and one death.
Among the reported cases are six females who are younger than 18 and in their 20s and 40s, five males in their 20s, 30s and 40s and three individuals in their 20s and 50s.
"The Elko County contact tracing team is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released," the statement said.
Elko County Public Health Officer Bryce Putnam urged caution for those awaiting coronavirus test results to return.
"Dr. Putnam is advising that individuals who have tested for COVID-19 but are awaiting results are required to self-isolate until a negative result is received, even if the individual is not symptomatic."
There have been 4,095 tests performed in Elko County, with 4,019 negative results.
The county also announced a change in COVID-19 Hotline hours from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Nevada has 13,997 confirmed cases, including 11,186 in Clark County. Since June 19, the statewide death toll increased by 14 to 492 deaths, reported in Clark and Washoe counties.
Humboldt County reported one new case on Tuesday, with Lander County reporting four new cases on Monday.
Eureka and Esmeralda still have zero coronavirus cases reported.
