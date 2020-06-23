15 new COVID-19 cases reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Fifteen new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries were reported late Monday, bringing Elko County to a total of 50 active cases.

The new cases were confirmed by PCR tests, according to a statement from Elko County. Many of those cases remain under investigation.

"Many of the new cases are attributed to interactions where social distancing guidelines are not being followed," the statement read.

"We are strongly encouraging individuals to have personal accountability and to observe social distancing guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of the virus," the statement continued.

As of June 22, Elko County has had 76 confirmed cases, 25 recovered cases and one death.

Among the reported cases are six females who are younger than 18 and in their 20s and 40s, five males in their 20s, 30s and 40s and three individuals in their 20s and 50s.

"The Elko County contact tracing team is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released," the statement said.