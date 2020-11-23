 Skip to main content
168 new cases, 17th death in Elko County
Elko County COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases over the past month (blue bars) have increased by more than 1,000. The number of active cases (orange line) have more than doubled.

 ELKO COUNTY

ELKO — Elko County on Monday reported its 17th COVID-19 death, as the total number of active cases topped 400.

The Wells resident in his 90s was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and the community,” stated the county.

There were 168 new cases are 128 recoveries over the weekend, for a total of 429 active cases. Thirteen patients were hospitalized Monday, down from 16 on Sunday.

The newest cases are mostly in Elko and Spring Creek, along with seven in West Wendover, seven tribal, three institutional, three in Lamoille, three in Carlin, three in Wells and two in Jackpot.

Elko County’s total confirmed cases now stand at 2,438. The test positivity rate is 21.3% and the case rate per 100,000 people is 1,437

That compares with a statewide count of 136,227 confirmed cases, a test positivity rate of 16.7%, and a case rate of 1,247. There have been 2,023 deaths statewide.

