17-year-old drowns at South Fork Reservoir

ELKO – A 17-year-old male drowned while kayaking near the north shore of South Fork Reservoir Thursday night, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. when the teen’s kayak overturned, “resulting in him being unable to get safely back in the kayak,” the office reported in a press release posted Friday evening.

“Witnesses immediately responded, trying to assist him, but were unable to locate him under the surface of the water,” the office stated.

Law enforcement from the Sheriff’s Office, Nevada State Parks and Nevada Division of Wildlife launched boats to search the area, but were also unable to find the victim.

A member of the Elko County Fire Protection District who snorkeled in the area was also unsuccessful in finding the teen.

At 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, a dive team from Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office located the teen under 20 feet of water.

The Sheriff’s office thanked all agencies for their assistance in the search.

