18 new virus cases Friday in Elko County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County reported 18 new virus cases and 19 recoveries Friday evening, including one more institutional case.

There are no patients hospitalized.

The report brings Elko County to a total of 718 COVID-19 cases, 588 total recoveries and three deaths.

Currently there are 127 active cases.

The new cases included 10 from Elko, four from Spring Creek, and one each from Carlin, Wells and West Wendover. They range from under 20 to their 70s.

An institutional case for a male patient in his 70s who has a connection to a confirmed case was also reported.

“Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released,” the county stated in its press release.

All reported cases in Elko County are “unique to an individual.”

“Elko County has not had any cases where an individual has had a confirmed case which has been resolved and later tested positive again,” the county said.