18 new virus cases reported Tuesday in Elko County

ELKO – Eighteen new cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday in Elko County, raising the number of active cases to 176.

There were 11 recoveries, and nine patients remain hospitalized. Eleven people in Elko County have died from the virus.

Elko County’s test positivity rate has risen to 8.2% in the past week after dropping to 4% three weeks ago. The rate stood at about 18% at the end of August.

Neighboring White Pine County has topped the century mark with 104 total confirmed cases but the death count remains at one.

Lander County is approaching 100 cases with a current total of 93, while Eureka County remains at 10. There have been two deaths in Lander and none in Eureka.

Humboldt County has seen 157 total cases, with no deaths since the original four early in the pandemic.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the parking lot on the corner of Cedar and 13th streets.

Medallus Urgent Care is also providing free COVID-19 testing to anyone who would like to test.