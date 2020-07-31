18 virus cases reported in Elko County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Eighteen new virus cases and 11 recoveries were reported by Elko County Thursday evening.

There are 88 active cases, with one hospitalized in Elko and two being treated in a hospital outside of Elko.

“In effort to slow the spread of the virus, Elko County continues to encourage individuals to practice social distancing, not socialize in big groups, wear a mask, and practice general hygiene and cleanliness,” the county stated in its press release on Thursday evening.

According to Elko County, eight of the new cases are from Elko, seven from West Wendover, and two from Spring Creek.

The county reported 7,587 PCR tests have been performed, with 6,832 people tested.

“All new cases have been confirmed through PCR testing,” the county said. “Each case is unique to an individual. Elko County has not had any cases where an individual has had a confirmed case which has been resolved and later tested positive again.”

As of July 30, Elko County has had 462 confirmed cases, 372 recoveries and two deaths.