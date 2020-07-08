19 more virus cases announced Wednesday morning

“Self-isolation means staying home in a specific room away from other people and using a separate bathroom, if possible,” the county stated. “Self-isolation helps slow the spread of COVID-19 and can help your family, friends, neighbors, and others you may come in contact with to stay healthy.”

For those who test positive for the virus, contact tracing is employed to monitor patient health and retrace their activity.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, one the contact tracers will reach out to you to check-in on your health, discuss who you have been in contact with and ask where you spent time while you may have been infectious and able to spread COVID-19 to others,” the county explained.

The contact tracers will confirm the date of testing and date of birth, but they will not ask for private information such as social security numbers or credit card information.

They will not share the patient’s name with others who may have been exposed, even if asked.

“If you need support or assistance while self-isolating, your contact tracer can help connect you to resources.”