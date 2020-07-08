19 more virus cases announced

ELKO – Nineteen new virus cases were reported Wednesday morning as Elko County reminds residents to practice social distancing and self-isolation while awaiting test results.
The county is also reporting seven recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 100.
“We continue to encourage everyone to practice social distancing whenever possible, wear a face covering while in public or when around others not in your immediate household, continue good hand washing practices, and stay home if you are not well,” the county stated in a press release.
Most of the new cases were in their 30s and younger. Ten cases are males and females in their 20s, while three were people in their 40s to 60s.
Eight of the virus cases were people not in close contact with a previously reported case, with one person stating they recently traveled out of state. Four infections remain under investigation.
Testing data was also released by the county, showing about 11 people were tested a few days after the Fourth of July. Several were tested before the holiday.
So far, about 5,219 tests have been performed in Elko County.
The county emphasized self-isolation to prevent further spread of the virus within a household and in the community in the press release.
“Self-isolation means staying home in a specific room away from other people and using a separate bathroom, if possible,” the county stated. “Self-isolation helps slow the spread of COVID-19 and can help your family, friends, neighbors, and others you may come in contact with to stay healthy.”
For those who test positive for the virus, contact tracing is employed to monitor patient health and retrace their activity.
“If you test positive for COVID-19, one the contact tracers will reach out to you to check-in on your health, discuss who you have been in contact with and ask where you spent time while you may have been infectious and able to spread COVID-19 to others,” the county explained.
The contact tracers will confirm the date of testing and date of birth, but they will not ask for private information such as social security numbers or credit card information.
They will not share the patient’s name with others who may have been exposed, even if asked.
“If you need support or assistance while self-isolating, your contact tracer can help connect you to resources.”
