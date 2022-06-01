19-year-old missing in northwest Utah

ELKO – Authorities in Utah and Nevada are involved in the search for a 19-year-old man who was reported missing from Box Elder County last week.

Dylan Rounds, 19, went missing from Lucin, Utah, on May 25, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department. Lucin is less than 10 miles from the state line and about 20 miles from Montello.

Rounds is described as 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His parents live in Idaho, according to a report on EastIdahoNews.com, and they are offering a reward in the case.

“An investigation into his disappearance and whereabouts is ongoing,” said a post from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information may contact them at 435-723-5227 or the Elko County Sheriff’s Department, which has also been advised about the missing person report.

"All the information we are getting leads us to believe he is still in Utah," said Undersheriff Justin Ames.

The department recently spent more than three weeks looking for a 19-year-old from California before suspending the search.

Aidan Clune of Sonoma County traveled from California to Utah on April 26, then drove back to Nevada and traveled south on U.S. Highway 93 the following day. He parked his pickup truck on the shoulder and wandered into the remote area about 10 miles north of Currie.

“We will continue the investigation into his disappearance until the case is solved,” the sheriff’s office said on May 24.

