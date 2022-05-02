19-year-old still missing in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Authorities spent a fifth day Monday searching southeastern Elko County for a 19-year-old California man who apparently wandered into the hills near Currie.

Aidan Clune is believed to have purchased fuel at a gas station in West Wendover on April 27 before traveling to Wells. His 2007 Nissan pickup was found along U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells.

Searchers include Elko and White Pine county sheriff departments, BLM rangers, Great Basin K-9 Search and Rescue, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, and the Civil Air Patrol.

“They have followed Aidan’s tracks for over 10 air miles through the rough terrain,” stated the Elko sheriff’s office on Monday. “It is unknown why Aidan left his vehicle and has traveled so far on foot.”

Anyone who has seen Clune is asked to contact Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-738-3421.

