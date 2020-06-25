1st COVID-19 case announced in Eureka County
Eureka County sheriff

EUREKA -- Eureka County Board of Health Officials were notified Thursday of the first positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in the county.

The case is a male in his 40s, who had direct exposure with another positive case while out of state.

After feeling symptoms, the patient was tested and has been in self-isolation since being tested. Contact tracing and monitoring the patient and family in the home is currently taking place.

According to Eureka County Sheriff Jesse J. Watts, no further information will be released about the patient or the family.

