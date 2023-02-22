ELKO – An injury crash was reported Wednesday in Crescent Valley as more snow began to move in from the west.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on State Route 306, according to Nevada State Police.

“Use caution, slow down, and move over for emergency vehicles and personnel,” stated the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Another crash was reported at 12:20 on Interstate 80 at Crescent Valley, also with injury.

NDOT reported adverse driving conditions on Lamoille Highway, the Jiggs Highway, Montello Road, and portions of Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 93.

Snow showers are expected to continue in the Elko area through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills will be around zero degrees Wednesday night.

Thursday’s forecast calls for blowing snow and continued cold temperatures with gusts up to 25 mph and wind chills from zero to 10 degrees.