2 killed in SUV crash on I-80

WELLS – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 about 13 miles east of Wells took the lives of two West Wendover residents Wednesday morning.

A silver 2000 Ford Excursion SUV was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 towards Wells in the left travel lane when the right rear tire tread separated from the tire, causing the SUV to go off the left side of the road into the center median, according to a preliminary investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The vehicle overturned in the median and multiple occupants were ejected. It came to rest on its wheels in the center median of I-80 facing south near mile marker 365.

The NHP responded to the crash at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 19.

“Tragically, two passengers that were ejected from the vehicle succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene,” the NHP stated in a press release.

The deceased were identified by NHP as 49-year-old Maria Taide Munoz and 80-year-old Maria Gonzalez, both of West Wendover.

Two juveniles were flown from the scene with serious injuries. The remaining occupants of the vehicle did not sustain life threatening injuries.