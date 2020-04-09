2 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Elko County

-- Grocery stores have been issued additional guidance and are required to close access to self-serve food stations, salad bars, and unpackaged dry goods – like nuts, seeds, trail mixes, dried fruits, etc. until April 30, 2020.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline or their health care provider to identify the safest way to receive care. It is understandable that people who are sick may want to be tested for COVID-19. However, not everyone who feels ill needs to be tested. Health care providers determine who should be tested based on an individual’s specific symptoms and circumstances.

People who have mild symptoms such as a cough or fever should stay home and away from other people.

The hotline can be reached by calling 775-777-2507 or by sending a text or e-mail to covid19@elkocountynv.net.

Elko County Health Officer, Dr. Bryce Putnam, encourages the public to help stop the spread of the respiratory illnesses by practicing preventative measures such as:

-- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others.