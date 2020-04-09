2 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Elko County

ELKO -- Two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported to Elko County from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 11, with three recoveries, one death, and seven cases that remain active.
One new case is a man in his 30s who is a close contact of another confirmed positive case and is self-isolating at home. The other is a man in his 60s whose medical history is unknown but he is a close contact of another confirmed positive case.
The county is also reminding residents of expanded social-distancing emergency directives announced Wednesday by Gov. Steve Sisloak, in which some places that were previously open will now be closed. These places include golf courses and driving ranges, tennis courts, basketball courts,volleyball courts, skate parks, handball courts, horseshoe pits and pickleball courts.
Additional limitations include:
-- Closing of show room floors. Items can still be purchased and received through shipping, curbside pickup, or home delivery.
-- Places of worship are encouraged to hold services through alternative means like videos, streaming or broadcasts. Nobody should be attending in-person worship services, including drive-in a pop-up service.
-- Real estate transactions are limited to virtual means. Open houses and in-person showings of single and multi-family homes that are occupied are prohibited.
-- Grocery stores have been issued additional guidance and are required to close access to self-serve food stations, salad bars, and unpackaged dry goods – like nuts, seeds, trail mixes, dried fruits, etc. until April 30, 2020.
Individuals who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline or their health care provider to identify the safest way to receive care. It is understandable that people who are sick may want to be tested for COVID-19. However, not everyone who feels ill needs to be tested. Health care providers determine who should be tested based on an individual’s specific symptoms and circumstances.
People who have mild symptoms such as a cough or fever should stay home and away from other people.
The hotline can be reached by calling 775-777-2507 or by sending a text or e-mail to covid19@elkocountynv.net.
Elko County Health Officer, Dr. Bryce Putnam, encourages the public to help stop the spread of the respiratory illnesses by practicing preventative measures such as:
-- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others.
-- If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness.
-- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Serious respiratory illnesses are spread by cough, sneezing or unclean hands.
-- Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
-- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
-- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Remember to clean your cellphones.
-- Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. However, don’t be afraid to support your local restaurants by ordering food-to-go or using a delivery option.
Stay informed; for more information on COVID-19 visit www.elkocountynv.net or at https://www.facebook.com/ElkoCOVID19/.
