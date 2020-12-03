2 more Elko County deaths; 25 in hospital

ELKO – Elko County reported two COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as hospitalizations rose to a record 25 and active cases topped 500 for the first time.

One of the deaths was a man in his 90s who was living at Highland Manor. The other was an Elko man in his 60s who was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to their family, friends, and the community,” stated the county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county’s death toll now stands at 19.

Elsewhere in northeastern Nevada, the number of COVID-19 deaths is six in Humboldt County, four in Lander County, one in White Pine County and zero in Eureka County.

Elko County reported 67 new cases and 43 recoveries on Wednesday.

“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public, practice social distancing and good personal hygiene, and limit social gatherings,” stated the county.

The county’s test positivity rate stands at 28.2%, compared with 17.6% statewide. The case rate per 100,000 residents is 1,895, compared with 1,633 statewide.