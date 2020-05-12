2 new cases in Humboldt and Lander counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO -- Humboldt and Lander counties each added two coronavirus cases on Monday, the same day Elko County announced three new cases.

Statewide, Nevada’s count rose to 6,311 on Tuesday, with 312 deaths.

The new Humboldt County cases are a male teen and a woman in her 30s. Both had contact with a previously reported case and both are self-isolating at home. The county has 52 active cases out of a total of 69.

Humboldt County officials reported that testing for the coronavirus will be available to all county residents at no cost beginning Thursday.

Lander County’s total increased from 17 to 19.

Elko County reported three new cases Monday, while Eureka County remains at zero.