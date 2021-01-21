2 on trial in Elko-area drug, cockfighting case

Instead, Ramirez-De La Torre was “on the bottom level” of the cartel where “you’re also told to keep your mouth shut and the penalty for that can be death. It is the case you will not be hearing the testimony from Mr. Ramirez.”

“In the end, you will see that the evidence suggests whoever the cartel member was, assuming it was anybody in the Elko area, or even from someplace else, that was the person who was making the dough and that Hector Ramirez was merely doing what he was told and how he was told and it was under the penalty of death,” Woodbury said.

Dunn opted to reserve opening statements on behalf of her client, Jorge Ruiz, and did not speak to jurors.

On Jan. 19, Kacin decided to close the courtroom to spectators as a matter of safety for attorneys, defendants, and jurors.

Citing a combination of factors due to social distancing appropriately within the smaller County Commissioner’s meeting room, Kacin stated it would be best to close the court to spectators for the protection of trial participants, some of whom have underlying medical conditions or are over 60 years old.