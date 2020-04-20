2 Wendover men die in I-80 crash near Wells

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Two West Wendover residents were killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Wells.

Joshua L. Cook, 32, and Christopher J. Marriott, 34, were heading east about two miles east of Wells in a Toyota pickup at about 6:15 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll, the NHP reported. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected from the vehicle.

Both men were declared dead on the scene.

NHP reported that alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor, however the investigation is still on-going. It is being handled by agency’s the Multi-Disciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team.

