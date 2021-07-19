 Skip to main content
2 wildfires Sunday in Elko District
top story

2 wildfires Sunday in Elko District

Flames symbol

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada firefighters responded to two blazes on Sunday, including one that burned 41 acres on private land in Eureka County.

Local, state, and federal resources were called to the fire north of the Dunphy exit, and determined that it was human-caused.

Another fire along Interstate 80 near Carlin burned only a tenth of an acre. Its cause is undetermined.

Firefighters have responded to a total of 12 blazes in the Elko District this month. Sunday’s fire north of Dunphy was the largest.

Only two wildfires have exceeded 100 acres so far this year. Both were in Ryndon. A fire on April 2 burned 283 acres and another fire on June 22 burned 1,471 acres.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 40% chance of thunderstorms Monday in the Elko area.

