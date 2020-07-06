20 new virus cases in Elko County on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Twenty new positive cases of COVID-19 was reported Monday, putting the total number at 162.

Elko County added 12 recoveries to the list, for a new total of 88 active cases. There are no hospitalizations in the county.

More than half of the cases are in their 30s or younger. Most all of the cases are known contacts of previous cases. Seven of the cases are either not a close contact or under investigation.

Of the 162 cases, 95 have been in Elko, 32 in Spring Creek and 28 in West Wendover. There have been three cases each in Carlin and Wells, and one in Jackpot.

Most of the new cases were identified on July 5 and 6, with only one case reported on July 4.

“We continue to encourage everyone to practice social distancing whenever possible, wear a face covering while in public or when around others not in your immediate household, continue good hand washing practices, and stay home if you are not well,” the county stated in a press release.