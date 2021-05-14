20-year bond could replace Pay As You Go

According to Johnson, the bond would last through fiscal year 2042, with a total bond issuance of $167.3 million, providing $191.3 million of available funding.

It would amount to $205.8 million in total debt service.

Johnson pointed to the election results where 58% voted down PAYG, and advised the board to consider “something the voters will approve. If the voters are more likely to go for a 10-year bond issue, then that’s where you need to go, but you are going to know more than I do because you live here.”

Trustee Luc Gerber asked Johnson to clarify that the school district would see a reduced share of the tax rate, but that residents would not see their tax rate lowered.

“Yes, that gives local government the opportunity to raise the tax rate,” Johnson said.

At the next board meeting on May 25, trustees will vote on formally approving a resolution to go to the Debt Management Commission in June. If the Commission approves the resolution, the board of trustees will approve the ballot question on July 27.

In August, the question will be delivered to the County Clerk who will set a date for the special election in November.

