20-year bond could replace Pay As You Go

ELKO – Elko County School District is looking at a 20-year bond to replace Pay As You Go if voters approve the plan in a special election in November.
The board of trustees voted unanimously to have the district research a 20-year bond question scenario that could bring $191 million into the capital projects fund at an estimated tax rate of 50 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
If the district gives the green light, the bond would need to be approved by the Elko County Debt Management Commission, paving the way to a special election.
The move comes six months after the General Election when voters rejected the 75-cent property tax levy used to pay for construction and maintenance at schools throughout Elko County.
State law requires voter approval for all capital improvement funding related to school districts.
Voters will be asked to decide how the school district funds future projects -- through pay-as-you-go, bonding, or a hybrid "rollover" combination -- possibly in a special election in November.
JNA Consultant Marty Johnson recommended the 20-year bond to the school district, saying “I think bonds are going to have to be what you consider to generate the kind of funding that you’re going to need.”
“The fifty cents still gets us a fair amount of the funding we need to do projects, and then it gives us the time to come back in the not-so-distant future and consider doing that rollover authorization that then puts more flexibility into your hands as a board,” he added.
According to Johnson, the bond would last through fiscal year 2042, with a total bond issuance of $167.3 million, providing $191.3 million of available funding.
It would amount to $205.8 million in total debt service.
Johnson pointed to the election results where 58% voted down PAYG, and advised the board to consider “something the voters will approve. If the voters are more likely to go for a 10-year bond issue, then that’s where you need to go, but you are going to know more than I do because you live here.”
Trustee Luc Gerber asked Johnson to clarify that the school district would see a reduced share of the tax rate, but that residents would not see their tax rate lowered.
“Yes, that gives local government the opportunity to raise the tax rate,” Johnson said.
At the next board meeting on May 25, trustees will vote on formally approving a resolution to go to the Debt Management Commission in June. If the Commission approves the resolution, the board of trustees will approve the ballot question on July 27.
In August, the question will be delivered to the County Clerk who will set a date for the special election in November.
In the months since the defeat of PAYG, cities within the county have been applying for a portion of the 75 cents. In Elko, the City Council has approved taking 17.77 cents that would bring in $1.09 million when Pay As You Go expires, bringing the city to the maximum tax rate.
Elko County Commissioners heard a presentation earlier this month regarding their options to apply for some of the 75 cents.
Before the funding vote this week, trustees unanimously passed a new capital improvements project list that includes a new elementary school in Elko, a master plan expansion at Flagview Intermediate, and a new CTE building at Spring Creek High School.
The plan also includes additional classrooms and gyms at several schools including Northside, Southside, and Mountain View elementary, along with Wells Combined Schools and Spring Creek Middle Schools.
Mechanical upgrades, ADA upgrades, civil projects and fire alarms were also listed.
Trustees did not deliberate before voting on each item Tuesday night.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson noted that the board had conducted three workshops to develop the capital improvement plan.
Johnson, who was present during those workshops and informed the board about their options, advised the trustees to consider a bond that would give the school district flexibility to plan for the long term for capital improvement projects.
“I really think at the end of the day that is where Elko County School District will be best served,” he said.