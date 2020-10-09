2020: An event planner's nightmare

ELKO – The lengthy coronavirus pandemic is plodding a stubborn path right into the holiday season. Usually a time of celebration and hope, locals are wondering if anything fun will happen this year.
While many health restrictions are still in place, area leaders and event planners are doing their best to bring some joy to the beleaguered season. Gov. Steve Sisolak recently increased social gatherings from a maximum 50 to 250 people, allowing more opportunity for events.
Despite that change, other restrictions in the directive are making things a bit difficult for events at the Elko Convention Center.
“The increase for 250 certainly opens more potential,” said Executive Director Katie Neddenriep “The guidelines distributed are not black and white and what we are finding is it is dependent on what type of event it is. There are different guidelines for church services than there are for special events, celebrations, and social gatherings. The most recent directive, which raised the limit, also put more requirements on event hosts and venues from a screening standpoint. It would make it more expensive and cost-prohibitive.”
Enforcement is also an issue, Nieddenriep said.
The staff at the ECVA has been reduced to just 10 employees since the Covid-19 economic crisis began.
“We are a government, not a private facility that can take the chance to host an event of 300 people,” she said. “I am not going to put the organization at risk from that perspective and I am not going to put my team at risk.”
Nieddenriep said things are even more complicated because the Gaming Control Board manages Covid-19 restrictions for casinos, allowing them to now serve buffets. Yet, venues such as the convention center are not allowed to host buffets. Costs go up if caterers do single-plate servings.
“You can have ambient music but you cannot have a dance floor,” Nieddenriep said.
While this prohibits many things like weddings, Christmas parties and the like, Nieddenriep and her staff are working hard to host one of Elko’s most loved events, the Festival of Trees.
“We are planning for the Festival of Trees,” Nieddenriep said. “Everybody loves it. I think our community needs it. We need something good to happen.”
Nieddenriep said she and her staff are working with an organization called Greater Giving, an online auction management platform.
“All of the bidding will be virtual. It eliminates the touch points of pens and paper.”
“We are actually lengthening the event this year. The Festival of Trees will run from Dec. 2 to 6. Depending on what the guidance is in place at that time, the platform will let us do ticket viewing times. Historically, it has been open all day every day, but in the evenings it’s very crowded. What we will do is that we will ask people to reserve a time slot.”
There will also be a one-way flow of traffic.
In the worst case scenario, if everything gets shut down again people will be assigned times to drop off their trees and the auction can still take place online with uploaded photos and descriptions of the trees.
“Hopefully, at the end of the day, no matter what the restrictions or guidelines are at that time, we can generate a little bit of revenue for the charities in the community.”
Pumpkin Festival
The annual Pumpkin Festival will take place in Lamoille Grove from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and 18.
“The Everything Elko Pumpkin Festival will have a variety of vendors, a few examples being: photos in the pumpkin patch provided by Allusive Images, Jewels Floral with holiday wreaths, Colorscapes Nursery with fall shrubs, Braemar and Shipp Group offering giveaways and answering questions on home ownership, Academy Mortgage helping families with home mortgage needs, Studio K BlowDry Bar offering beauty products, and Western States Propane offering propane supply,” said Everything Elko editor Katie Krenka. “We will also have a variety of food trucks and a variety of craft vendors including locally made signs from Rustic Cottage.”
Admission is free.
Ghost Tour
The annual Ghost Tour, sponsored by the Downtown Business Association, is a go for two weekends this month. Masks and social distancing are called for during the event.
“Our first story is about Hirum Chase,” said narrator and historian Jan Petersen.
In the 1870s, Chase, a reformed alcoholic, once burned off his own hands during an “altered state.”
“After leaving the hospital, he peddled candy and peanuts from a discarded wood crate on the streets,” wrote Howard Hickson in one of his accounts about Elko history.
In time, he acquired a store and an excellent reputation in town. At his place of business, the Live and Let Live Grocery on Commercial Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, he never refused credit to anyone and always gave a stick of candy to any child fortunate enough to come into his place of business.
Another story involves Wah Kim, a Chinese ranch cook who was the victim of “frontier justice.”
According to legend, Kim was quite possibility one of the worst ranch cooks around. He worked at the McIntyre Ranch in Halleck. His fate was doomed when he finally served a cowboy a cup of coffee with a dead mouse in it, according to Petersen.
Ruby Valley’s Cave Creek Ghost will be the next subject each evening. According to legend, the soldier stationed at Fort Ruby drowned in a lake near the cave in 1864.
The tour also includes an interlude with the “infamous” Josiah and Elizabeth Potts, who were hanged for killing a man and burying him in their basement.
The ghost tours take place from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31. Tickets can be purchased at elkodowntown.org.
Parades
Unfortunately, Elko will not be hosting the annual Nevada Day Parade.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that our annual Nevada Day Parade will be canceled this year due to the inability to keep the required COVID-19 restrictions and safety while staging an appropriate parade that is entertaining for all,” wrote spokeman Jim Conner. “We will be back next year bigger and better than ever.”
“However, we still want to celebrate Nevada and its community,” he added. “Please email us at nvdayparadeelko@outlook.com with pictures and videos of how ‘Home Means Nevada’ to you. It can be a past entry, an entry you’d put in, or simply a video of what it means. We will put something together and post it to the NV Day Facebook Page with your entries. We will still choose winners and give plaques to those who we feel send us the best entries.”
The Veterans Day Parade will be held on Nov. 11, but Elkoans will be driving over the summit to its temporary venue in Spring Creek.
Elko County, which has traditionally sponsored the annual parade, sought a change in location when the state and Local Empowerment Advisory Panel denied its application for a parade permit.
Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger presented the request to the Spring Creek Association board, stating the goal is honoring those who have served in the U.S. military.
Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza and restaurant owner Erica Cook told the board they favored the parade coming to Spring Creek.
“I think this is a great idea,” Narvaiza said. “We [had a parade] on the Fourth of July and spaced everybody apart, and people wore masks. I told Commissioner Steninger that law enforcement would help with the traffic control.”
Ten-foot distance markers placed for the Fourth of July Freedom Festival are still on the road, Bahr said.
The Veterans Day parade route will start at Glen Vista Drive and travel down Spring Creek Parkway, ending at Liberty Peak Elementary on Parkchester Drive.
