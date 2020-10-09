2020: An event planner's nightmare

“We are actually lengthening the event this year. The Festival of Trees will run from Dec. 2 to 6. Depending on what the guidance is in place at that time, the platform will let us do ticket viewing times. Historically, it has been open all day every day, but in the evenings it’s very crowded. What we will do is that we will ask people to reserve a time slot.”

There will also be a one-way flow of traffic.

In the worst case scenario, if everything gets shut down again people will be assigned times to drop off their trees and the auction can still take place online with uploaded photos and descriptions of the trees.

“Hopefully, at the end of the day, no matter what the restrictions or guidelines are at that time, we can generate a little bit of revenue for the charities in the community.”

Pumpkin Festival

The annual Pumpkin Festival will take place in Lamoille Grove from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and 18.