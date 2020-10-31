2020 Election: Counting ballots in Elko County

ELKO – This election year will go down as one of the most unique in American history as citizens flock to the polls or mail their ballots seven months into a global virus pandemic to determine who becomes President of the United States, among other state and local offices.
Managing it all in Elko County is the Clerk’s office, led by County Clerk Kris Jakeman, who is overseeing early voting, voting by mail, and voting on Election Day, along with reporting results once the polls close.
The Clerk’s office has been busier than usual during a presidential election season due to COVID-19. In March, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske canceled in-person voting for the Primary Election, requiring county clerks and registrars statewide to organize a fully mail-in election to maintain safety protocols.
On Aug. 2, the state Senate passed Assembly Bill 4 along party lines that kept mail-in voting for the November election, prompting the Clerk’s office to plan a hybrid election.
It also required the office to hire 70 temporary employees to cover the in-person voting at the Elko Convention Center and to count ballots received by mail, double the number needed in the 2018 midterm General Election.
Voter registration also jumped, as approximately 3,585 more ballots were mailed for the General Election than in the Primary Election.
“Currently, 25,179 ballots have been mailed to active voters,” Jakeman stated. “There were 21,594 ballots mailed to active voters in the Primary Election.”
No ballots were mailed to inactive voters, she added.
Additionally, the office is tracking votes by mail and at early voting, updating voter registration lists daily on its website.
There have been some anomalies reported to the Clerk’s office since ballots were mailed out. Jakeman said a few voters called to report they received two mail-in ballots.
“This occurred because the voter was mailed a ballot to the original address, and subsequently changed his/her address, so a ballot was sent to the new address,” she explained.
If there are duplicate ballots, Jakeman said the ballot system would only allow one to be counted for that registered voter.
Another oddity was the case of the “120-year-old” voter who cast a ballot two years ago. According to Election Integrity Project Nevada, a ballot was sent to an Elko County man whose birth date was entered as 1900 in the Secretary of State’s NOVA website.
It was actually a man born in 1990, Jakeman explained. “There must have been a typographical error. We have updated our records to reflect the correct date.”
According to the Secretary of State’s website as of Oct. 29, statewide voting turnout reveals more than 1.8 million votes have been cast, with 53% of that total mail-in ballots and 46% early voting.
Out of those totals in Elko County, more than 5,200 were mail-in ballots and more than 8,700 were early voters.
The Big Day
On Election Day, precincts open at 7 a.m. for residents in Elko, rural Elko and Spring Creek, Carlin, Wells and West Wendover.
Elko County kept all of its voting locations, but some other counties scaled back. In Clark County, election officials reduced 159 polling places down to 125, while Washoe County dropped 79 locations.
There may be long lines on Election Day in Elko County, as staff will sanitize and clean voting machines after each use, Jakeman said. Voters must also maintain six feet of social distance as they wait their turn at the polls.
Any voters still in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Additionally, individuals wishing to register to vote at the Elko County Clerk’s Office must also be in line at 7 p.m.
AB4 allowed counties throughout Nevada to tally votes cast by mail-in ballot and during early voting 15 days before Nov. 3, but Jakeman said the decision was made to wait until Election Day to count everything at once.
Once all of the polls close throughout Elko County, the Clerk’s office will release unofficial results for local races and post them on their website and forward them to the Secretary of State’s website.
Unofficial results for federal and state races cannot be announced until after all the polls have closed across Nevada.
Ballots postmarked on Nov. 3 must be received by the Clerk’s office within seven days after the election.
The law calls for results to be finalized within 13 days after Nov. 3, Jakeman noted, and will take place before the Elko County Commissioners on Nov. 16.
On behalf of the County Clerk’s office, Jakeman thanked all Elko County voters for their support through a “different” election.
“During this pandemic, it has been a hard time for everyone, and we want to make it safe and secure for all of the voters of Elko County,” she said.
