2020 Election: Counting ballots in Elko County

Additionally, individuals wishing to register to vote at the Elko County Clerk’s Office must also be in line at 7 p.m.

AB4 allowed counties throughout Nevada to tally votes cast by mail-in ballot and during early voting 15 days before Nov. 3, but Jakeman said the decision was made to wait until Election Day to count everything at once.

Once all of the polls close throughout Elko County, the Clerk’s office will release unofficial results for local races and post them on their website and forward them to the Secretary of State’s website.

Unofficial results for federal and state races cannot be announced until after all the polls have closed across Nevada.

Ballots postmarked on Nov. 3 must be received by the Clerk’s office within seven days after the election.

The law calls for results to be finalized within 13 days after Nov. 3, Jakeman noted, and will take place before the Elko County Commissioners on Nov. 16.

On behalf of the County Clerk’s office, Jakeman thanked all Elko County voters for their support through a “different” election.

“During this pandemic, it has been a hard time for everyone, and we want to make it safe and secure for all of the voters of Elko County,” she said.

