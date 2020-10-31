 Skip to main content
2020 Readers' Choice: Automotive
2020 Readers' Choice: Automotive

Best Auto Glass

Gold: Elko Glass Service

Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!

Address: 1955 Pinion Road

Phone 738-4928

Website www.elkoglass.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Auto Pros

Auto Pros is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle needs – specializing in mufflers, exhausts, auto detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and oil changes.

Address: 375 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 753-4204

Website: www.autopros.co

Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Fast Glass

Best Auto Repair & Tires

Gold: Les Schwab Tires

Les Schwab Tires is known for its great warranties at no extra cost and its great customer service. The company offers world-class customer service and great benefits. It takes care of its people.

Address: 650 W Silver St.

Phone: 777-9303

Website: www.lesschwab.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Elko Motor Company

Bronze: Auto Pros

Bronze: Duke’s Diesel Repair

Duke’s Diesel Repair makes service on your vehicle easier than ever. Duke’s Diesel Repair proudly provides Northeastern Nevada with the very best in personal, over the road and large equipment repairs and service. As always, our Service Trucks are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our team consistently offers top-quality work and fast response times.

Address: 333 Sunshine Lane, Spring Creek, NV 89815

Phone: 775-397-3853

Website: www.dukesdiesel.com

Hours: Shop, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service Trucks, 24/7

Best Car Wash & Auto Detailing

Gold: Express Car Wash

Silver: Auto Pros

Bronze: Hot Rods Detailing

