2020 Readers' Choice: Automotive

Best Auto Glass
Gold: Elko Glass Service
Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!
Address: 1955 Pinion Road
Phone 738-4928
Website www.elkoglass.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Auto Pros
Auto Pros is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle needs – specializing in mufflers, exhausts, auto detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and oil changes.
Address: 375 W. Idaho St.
Phone: 753-4204
Website: www.autopros.co
Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Fast Glass
Best Auto Repair & Tires
Gold: Les Schwab Tires
Les Schwab Tires is known for its great warranties at no extra cost and its great customer service. The company offers world-class customer service and great benefits. It takes care of its people.
Address: 650 W Silver St.
Phone: 777-9303
Website: www.lesschwab.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Elko Motor Company
Bronze: Auto Pros
Bronze: Duke’s Diesel Repair
Duke’s Diesel Repair makes service on your vehicle easier than ever. Duke’s Diesel Repair proudly provides Northeastern Nevada with the very best in personal, over the road and large equipment repairs and service. As always, our Service Trucks are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our team consistently offers top-quality work and fast response times.
Address: 333 Sunshine Lane, Spring Creek, NV 89815
Phone: 775-397-3853
Website: www.dukesdiesel.com
Hours: Shop, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service Trucks, 24/7
Best Car Wash & Auto Detailing
Gold: Express Car Wash
Silver: Auto Pros
Bronze: Hot Rods Detailing
