Best Customer Service - Automotive

Gold: 5th Gear Powersports

5th Gear is known for its small-town service and big-city selection of products, from mining transportation solutions to T-shirts and everything in between. 5th Gear is special because it is a magical place where kids of all ages can find their favorite toys. There are remote control cars and planes, motorcycles and ATV’s of all sizes, LED light bars for your vehicles, and even clothing and luggage all under one roof.

Address: 420 30th St.

Phone: 738-8933

Hours: Tues.—Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Silver: Elko Glass

Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!

Address: 1955 Pinion Road

Phone: 775-738-4928

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Elko Motor Company (tie)

We are your locally owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Toyota dealership here to serve you for all your sales, service and parts automotive needs in the Elko, Spring Creek, and surrounding areas. From the 60 families at Elko Motor Company we greatly appreciate your business and support!

Address: 1585 Lamoille Highway

Phone: 775-777-2277

Sales Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Service & Parts: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: Les Schwab Tires (tie)

Best Customer Service – During Covid-19

Gold: The Star Hotel

Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust

Bronze: Steam Store of Elko

Best Customer Service - Finance & Professional

Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher

Silver: Nevada State Bank

Bronze: Bradshaw Law LLC

Best Customer Service - Home & Commercial Services

Gold: Western States Propane

Western States Propane is an independent value-oriented propane company which provides competitive year-round pricing coupled with reliable, dependable, quality service based on integrity. Western States Propane services Elko, Spring Creek, Lamoille, and surrounding areas. As a team, we are dedicated to making the use of propane as easy and convenient as possible while always providing quality customer service to our clients. Western States Propane – Always Coming Through For You!

Address: 1207 Water St.

Phone: 775-753-5950

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Snyder Mechanical

Bronze: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning (tie)

Bronze: Ruby Mountain HVC (tie)

Best Customer Service - Medical

Gold: Family Dental Care

Here at Family Dental Care we are known for our honest, caring, high quality dental work. We feel that all of these qualities along with our three doctors and staff set us apart from our competitors.

Address: 263 Spring Valley Parkway, Suite A-3

Phone: 775-753-3500

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Silver: Prevail Behavioral Health

Full psychiatric service, therapy, medication management. Roberta Andreozzi provides care with compassion & integrity.

Address: 380 Court St.

Phone: 775-397-1904

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F

Bronze: Total Eye Care

Best Customer Service – Restaurant

Gold: Luciano’s

Address: 351 Silver St.

Phone: 777-1808

Silver: The Star

The Star Hotel opened in 1910. We are known for our Basque history. We served as a boarding house for Basque Sheepherders in the early 1900s. We treat everyone like family and we appreciate every person that walks through our door. Our family style lunches and dinners are worth the stop. Thank you for coming in and keeping the Star history alive.

Address: 246 Silver St.

Phone: 738-9925

Bronze: Ogi Deli – Bar & Pintxos

Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. The deli is known for its Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, Basque tapas and crafted drinks, and catering. Special favorites are the lamb and tri-tip sandwiches, and pintxos (Basque tapas).

Address: 460 Commercial St.

Phone: 775-753-9290

Deli Hours: Mon.Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bar & Pintxo Hours: Thurs.-Fri., 4:30-9 p.m.

Best Customer Service - Retail

Gold: Gun World & Archery

Silver: 5th Gear Powersports

Bronze: LeeAnne’s Floral Design

