Best Casino

Gold: Gold Dust West

“Your House Full of Friends” with slots, table games and spots gambling. Dine at The Grille or The Tap Room, Elko’s only self-serve beer wall and the best stadium food west of The Rockies.

Address: 1660 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 777-7500

Hours: 24 hours

Silver: Red Lion Hotel & Casino

Considered an Elko landmark for over 30 years, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Elko is the best full-service hotel in Elko, Nevada -featuring a 24-hour casino, two on-site restaurants, an in-house Starbucks Coffee, state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor pool.

Red Lion Hotel & Casino provides complimentary amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, parking and airport transportation to and from Elko Regional Airport. Enjoy resort-style lodging with a touch of hometown comfort in one of 222 pet-friendly accommodations -equipped with signature pillow top mattresses, granite bathrooms with ceramic tiles, flat-screen televisions with cable and eco-friendly bath amenities.

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-2111

Hours: Open 24 hours

Bronze: Stockmen’s Casino

A historical boutique casino located at the cornerstone of downtown Elko, Stockmen’s Casino offers their patrons a personal experience with a sense of belonging. In addition to our convenient downtown location, one will find lucky slots, great food, dynamite drinks, and lively entertainment. Celebrating 75 years of gaming action and hospitality, come see what makes us so unique!

Address: 340 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-5141

Hours: 24/7

Best Dance Studio

Gold: Western Folklife Center

Silver: TDC Athletics (Formerly The Dance Club)

Bronze: Silver State Studios (Formerly High Desert Dance Co.)

Silver State Studios is a competitive and non-competitive performing arts and dance studio. We are proud to be Northeastern Nevada’s ONLY USASF-sanctioned All Star Competitive Cheer Program.

Address: 2767 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 777-7922

Hours: 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday & Friday

Best DJ, Entertainment

Gold: Stonerock Sound & Lighting, Chip Stone

Stonerock Sound and Lighting has been DJing in Elko for over 14 years. As Elko’s premiere entertainment DJ we know what it takes to make your wedding, company party or school dance a success.

Address: 2560 Mountain City Hwy. No. 103

Hours: Always open

Phone: 397-5506

Silver: Marin Mobile DJ Services and Lighting, Pedro Marin

Marin Mobile DJ services provides sound, lighting and coordinating services, for any event weddings, corporate parties, birthday parties. Event and wedding planning services are also available.

Phone: 775-934-7435

Bronze: DJ Daniel

Best Annual Event

Gold: Fourth of July Fireworks

The Elko Independence Day celebration is a celebration that our whole community comes out to celebrate together. We honor and pay our respect to the birth of this great nation. Elko has one of the largest single shot shows on the west coast. None of it would be possible without the dedication and support of our amazing community.

Address: P.O. Box 683

Phone: 738-6284

Silver: Elko County Fair

Bronze: Silver State Stampede

Best Event - Monthly or More Than Once a Year

Gold: DBA Wine Walks

The mission of the Elko Downtown Business Association is to promote, preserve and enhance the prosperity of the downtown area and support the overall betterment of the Elko Community. Summer Wine Walks and the Snowflake Festival are the highlights of DBA-sponsored events. These events help reinforce a sense of community, bring in much needed revenue to businesses and bring people together to enjoy what Downtown Elko has to offer.

Address: P.O. Box 2609

Phone: 299-7444

Hours: 24/7

Silver: Elko/Lamoille Farmers Market

The Lamoille Farmer’s Market is a fun, family-friendly way to enjoy a day in the country. Guests can try and buy locally grown veggies, meats, honey, cheese and more, all in one of the most beautiful spots in Nevada. There are occasionally live music and special guest appearances by friendly farm animals, too!

Address: Lamoille School House

Phone: 934-4466

Hours: 2nd and 4th Saturdays, May—September

Bronze: California Trail Interpretive Center events

Best Event Planning

Gold: Event Source

Silver: LeeAnne’s Floral Designs

Bronze: Blooming Events (tie)

Bronze: Evergreen Flower Shop (tie)

Best Family Recreation Business

Gold: Telescope Lanes

Silver: 5th Gear Powersports

Bronze: Keywork Escape Games

Best Local Band/Performer

Gold: The Moonshine Outlaws

Silver: Southwind

Southwind is a popular, local band playing a variety of music, including Americana, Folk, Celtic and Fiddle tunes. They have been playing regularly at the Western Folklife Center, including hosting a monthly music jam, and are available for special occasions such as dances, weddings, receptions, banquets and club events.

Phone: 775-934-3532

Facebook: Southwind Music

Bronze: Billy Rose

Best Marriage Officiant

Gold: Nathan Hornback

Address: 172 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-299-4633

Silver: Judge Mason Simons

Bronze: Father Dan

Best Outdoor Recreation Area

Gold: Lamoille Canyon

Lamoille Canyon lies in the heart of the Ruby Mountains. This spectacular byway winds around the base of the 11,387-foot Ruby Dome, and climbs through the glacier-carved canyon to 8,800 feet. Four geology-interpretive panels lead travelers past meadows bursting with blazing wildflowers in the summer, abundant wildlife, waterfalls, and avalanche chutes. Mountain goats, bighorn sheep and an array of birds can be seen in the rocky outcrops above.

U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108

Phone: 775-738-5171

Silver: Angel Lake

The City of Wells works with various organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce to host area events and showcase the community at the entry to Angel Lake. The city is still small enough to embrace growth, business development and local activities that support commerce.

City of Wells: P.O. Box 366

Phone: 775-752-3355

Bronze: South Fork State Park

Best Place for Live Entertainment

Gold: The Stage Door Elko

The Stage Door Elko is an entertainment venue that features live music, theatre, comedy, events, and more. We offer a full-service bar, food, and rental services. Check out our website for our upcoming events and shows.

Address: 303 Third St., Suite A

Phone: 775-753-5401

Winter hours: Thurs.-Sat. 5 p.m. until close

Silver: The Star Hotel

Bronze: Western Folklife Center

The Western Folklife Center is local and a regional nonprofit cultural center with an exhibition gallery, 300-seat theater, 20-seat black box theater, historic saloon and gift shop. In addition to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, we host regular jam sessions, dance lessons, and concerts throughout the year.

Address: 501 Railroad St.

Phone: 775-738-7508

Gift shop hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Best Place to Dance

Gold: Western Folklife Center

Silver: Cowboys

Cowboys is known as a smoke-free bar with games an extra-large dance floor and lots of entertainment. Cowboys is set apart from other locations in town because of it’s wide open spaces, games, large dance floor with live DJ, lots of drink specials and an entertaining staff.

Address 442 Idaho St.

Phone: 753-7294

Hours: Thurs.-Sat. 8 p.m. to close

Bronze: Red Lion Hotel & Casino

Best Place to Take Out of Town Guests

Gold: The Star

Silver: Lamoille Canyon

Bronze: Luciano’s

Best Radio DJ, Announcer or Personality

Gold: Sandy Beeler, Mix 96.7

Silver: Charlie Myers, 95.3 KRJC

Bronze: Lori Gilbert, Elko Broadcasting

Best Radio Station

Gold: 103.9 Big Country

Silver: 96.7 Mix

Bronze: 95.3 KRJC

Joining the airwaves in 1981, KRJC was Elko’s first FM station and Elko’s original station for country music. KRJC is also the only station in Elko to stream 24/7. We are community minded and involved. Other than a live on-air staff that offers a variety of music and entertainment all week, we host two fundraising events each year with zero profit to the station. All proceeds raised during the Shop with a Cop Auction in December goes directly to the Shop with a Cop program and likewise, ALL funds raised at Trick or Treat Street benefits the Police Athletic League.

Address: 1250 Lamoille Hwy Ste 1045

Phone: 775-738-9895

Hours: 7:30-3:30 M-F

