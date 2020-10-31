2020 Readers' Choice: Finance & Professional

FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Best Accounting & Tax Service
Gold: Read & Powell LLP
Silver: Eide Bailly LLP
Eide Bailly is a top 25 accounting firm in the nation. Accounting is about numbers, but our business is about relationships. Our professionals specialize in Tax, Audit and Bookkeeping in a variety of industries including: small businesses, individuals, construction, governments and nonprofits to name a few.
Address: 975 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-738-5134
Website: www.eidebailly.com
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open during lunch hours)
Bronze: Covert Tax & Accounting Service
Best Bank
Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union
This year, Elko Federal Credit Union is celebrating 60 remarkable years of service and strength. EFCU was built on high-value financial services and an unwavering commitment to the communities we support, the people we serve, and the dreams we’ve helped them realize since 1960.
Address: 2397 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 738-4083
Website: www.elkofcu.org
Hours: Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.
Silver: Nevada State Bank
Since 1959, Nevada State Bank has served families and businesses across Nevada. Our clients appreciate the personal attention they receive and how quickly we learn their names. We work hard to understand your financial needs so we can offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit your household or your business. We want to earn your trust and share in your financial future. It Matters WHO You Bank With.
Address: 2915 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 393-2350
Website: www.nsbank.com
Hours: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bronze: Nevada Bank & Trust
Address: 852 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-1711
Website: nevadabankandtrust.com
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Family Social Services Organization
Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health
Silver: Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko
The Boys & Girls Clubs’ goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We run the two best events in Elko County and have more members than anyone else.
Address: 782 Country Club Drive
Phone: 738-2759
Website: bgce.org
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bronze: Communities In Schools (tie)
Communities In Schools places trained professionals in seven schools within the Elko County School District and two schools in the Humboldt County School District to help ensure all students have the same opportunity to succeed. We go wherever we're needed to connect kids with resources like school supplies, clothing, food, mentoring, and access to counseling.
Address: 445 Boy-Kennedy Road, No. 6, Spring Creek NV 89815
Phone: 775-738-2783
Website: www.cisenv.org
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bronze: Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada (tie)
The Family Resource Center has been enhancing the quality of life for Northern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. We have been providing exceptional programs that build health communities for more than 32 years.
Address: 331 Seventh St.
Phone: 753-7352
Website: www.elkofrc.org
Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Best Financial Planner
Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance
Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you're part of the family.
Address: 501 Oak St., Elko
Phone: 738-2324
Website: www.worlineinsurance.com
Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.
Silver: Lynn Terras, Edward Jones
Edward Jones wants to understand what is important to you. We use an established process to build personalized strategies to help you achieve your goals and we will partner together throughout your life to keep you on track. Edward Jones has always been on the forefront of uncovering the evolving wants and needs of our clients. We are champions for change for our clients and we are leaders in delivering a world-class client experience – all while staying true to our core values.
Address: 2213 N. Fifth St., Suite A
Phone: 775-738-8925
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Bronze: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance
Best Insurance Agent
Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance
Worline insurance is Elko’s most trusted insurance agency. Family owned and operated in Elko since 1972. Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.
Address: 501 Oak St., Elko
Phone: 738-2324
Website: www.worlineinsurance.com
Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.
Silver: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance
We are a little different from other companies, we help customers manage their everyday risk. We like to take a few minutes to learn about “Your World” Call or walk in to discuss “Your World” and how we can help you manage your risks.
Address: 1794 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-3423
Website: www.shabonyadutton.com
Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tues.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Mike Popp, Liberty Mutual
Best Law Office
Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher Ltd.
Our law firm is nationally recognized for personal injury and workers’ compensation. We are one of the largest claimants only workers’ compensation firms in Nevada. Craig Kidwell has been recognized statewide for 18 years of experience in representing over 1,600 injured workers during that time.
Address: 729 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-1000
Website: www.injuryhelpnv.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open through lunch
Silver: Bradshaw Law LLC
Offering high-quality legal services for injured people, we love our clients and our service is from the heart. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people.
Address: 603 Pine St.
Phone: 738-7444
Website: www.BradshawLaw.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Gerber Law
Best Lender, Commercial & Consumer
Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union
Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust
Bronze: Nevada State Bank
