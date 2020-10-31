 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Readers' Choice: Finance & Professional
0 comments

2020 Readers' Choice: Finance & Professional

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Readers Choice logo 2020

FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Best Accounting & Tax Service

Gold: Read & Powell LLP

Silver: Eide Bailly LLP

Eide Bailly is a top 25 accounting firm in the nation. Accounting is about numbers, but our business is about relationships. Our professionals specialize in Tax, Audit and Bookkeeping in a variety of industries including: small businesses, individuals, construction, governments and nonprofits to name a few.

Address: 975 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-738-5134

Website: www.eidebailly.com

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open during lunch hours)

Bronze: Covert Tax & Accounting Service

Best Bank

Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union

This year, Elko Federal Credit Union is celebrating 60 remarkable years of service and strength. EFCU was built on high-value financial services and an unwavering commitment to the communities we support, the people we serve, and the dreams we’ve helped them realize since 1960.

Address: 2397 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 738-4083

Website: www.elkofcu.org

Hours: Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.

Silver: Nevada State Bank

Since 1959, Nevada State Bank has served families and businesses across Nevada. Our clients appreciate the personal attention they receive and how quickly we learn their names. We work hard to understand your financial needs so we can offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit your household or your business. We want to earn your trust and share in your financial future. It Matters WHO You Bank With.

Address: 2915 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 393-2350

Website: www.nsbank.com

Hours: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bronze: Nevada Bank & Trust

Address: 852 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-1711

Website: nevadabankandtrust.com

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Family Social Services Organization

Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health

Silver: Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko

The Boys & Girls Clubs’ goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We run the two best events in Elko County and have more members than anyone else.

Address: 782 Country Club Drive

Phone: 738-2759

Website: bgce.org

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bronze: Communities In Schools (tie)

Communities In Schools places trained professionals in seven schools within the Elko County School District and two schools in the Humboldt County School District to help ensure all students have the same opportunity to succeed. We go wherever we're needed to connect kids with resources like school supplies, clothing, food, mentoring, and access to counseling.

Address: 445 Boy-Kennedy Road, No. 6, Spring Creek NV 89815

Phone: 775-738-2783

Website: www.cisenv.org

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bronze: Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada (tie)

The Family Resource Center has been enhancing the quality of life for Northern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. We have been providing exceptional programs that build health communities for more than 32 years.

Address: 331 Seventh St.

Phone: 753-7352

Website: www.elkofrc.org

Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Best Financial Planner

Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance

1972. Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.

Address: 501 Oak St., Elko

Phone: 738-2324

Website: www.worlineinsurance.com

Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.

Silver: Lynn Terras, Edward Jones

Edward Jones wants to understand what is important to you. We use an established process to build personalized strategies to help you achieve your goals and we will partner together throughout your life to keep you on track. Edward Jones has always been on the forefront of uncovering the evolving wants and needs of our clients. We are champions for change for our clients and we are leaders in delivering a world-class client experience – all while staying true to our core values.

Address: 2213 N. Fifth St., Suite A

Phone: 775-738-8925

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Bronze: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance

Best Insurance Agent

Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance

Worline insurance is Elko’s most trusted insurance agency. Family owned and operated in Elko since 1972. Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.

Address: 501 Oak St., Elko

Phone: 738-2324

Website: www.worlineinsurance.com

Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.

Silver: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance

We are a little different from other companies, we help customers manage their everyday risk. We like to take a few minutes to learn about “Your World” Call or walk in to discuss “Your World” and how we can help you manage your risks.

Address: 1794 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-3423

Website: www.shabonyadutton.com

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tues.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Mike Popp, Liberty Mutual

Best Law Office

Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher Ltd.

Our law firm is nationally recognized for personal injury and workers’ compensation. We are one of the largest claimants only workers’ compensation firms in Nevada. Craig Kidwell has been recognized statewide for 18 years of experience in representing over 1,600 injured workers during that time.

Address: 729 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-1000

Website: www.injuryhelpnv.com

Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open through lunch

Silver: Bradshaw Law LLC

Offering high-quality legal services for injured people, we love our clients and our service is from the heart. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people.

Address: 603 Pine St.

Phone: 738-7444

Website: www.BradshawLaw.com

Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Gerber Law

Best Lender, Commercial & Consumer

Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union

Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust

Bronze: Nevada State Bank

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

42 new COVID cases in Elko County
Local

42 new COVID cases in Elko County

ELKO – Elko County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases back over 200 for the second time this month.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News