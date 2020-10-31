2020 Readers' Choice: Fitness & Beauty

FITNESS & BEAUTY
Best Fitness Center
Gold: Empower Fitness
Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.
Elko Address: 780 Silver St., Ste. 102
Elko phone: 738-4095
Website: www.empowerfitnesselko.com
Business Hours: Always open
Silver: Performance Athletic Club (PAC)
Performance Athletic Club has dedicated itself to being Elko’s premier gym by consistently delivering the highest quality of service with a warm and inviting environment. We strive to maintain a clean, safe, and family- focused atmosphere, as well as cutting-edge equipment. Whether you’re looking to workout, tan, participate in group fitness classes, play on our basketball or racquetball court, swim or simply wind down in the steam or sauna rooms, we’ve got you covered.
Address: 3250 Sagecrest Drive
Phone: 738-5090
Website: www.elkopac.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 3 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 3 a.m.-9 p.m.
Bronze: Wild Iris Yoga & Wellness
Best Hair Salon
Gold : The Mane
Silver: Halo Salon
Bronze: Shear Savagery, Carlin (tie)
Bronze: Studio K Blow Dry + Make-Up Bar (tie)
Studio K Blow Dry + Make-Up Bar is a specialty salon that focuses on style. Our services include a luxurious wash, blowout, and hair style. We offer additional styles including up-do’s, braiding, and professional make-up which is perfect for special occasions, such as weddings or formal events. Join us for a one of a kind experience of pure relaxation and happiness. Studio K – Life is too short for bad hair days!
Address: 336 Silver St.
Phone: 775-299-4707
Website: https://studiokblowdrybar.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/studiokblowdry
Best Masseuse
Gold: Marisol McGhee, Red Lion Massage Works
Silver: Angie Peters, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic
Bronze: Alexandra Valdez, Taylor Chiropractic
Address: 1810 Pinion Road
Phone: 775-753-7387
Website: www.acceleratedmedical.com
Alexandra joined Accelerated Medical/Taylor Chiropractic in November 2019. Alex does Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone and prenatal massages. She is also certified in cupping therapy.
