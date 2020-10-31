 Skip to main content
2020 Readers' Choice: Fitness & Beauty
2020 Readers' Choice: Fitness & Beauty

Readers Choice logo 2020

FITNESS & BEAUTY

Best Fitness Center

Gold: Empower Fitness

Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.

Elko Address: 780 Silver St., Ste. 102

Elko phone: 738-4095

Website: www.empowerfitnesselko.com

Business Hours: Always open

Silver: Performance Athletic Club (PAC)

Performance Athletic Club has dedicated itself to being Elko’s premier gym by consistently delivering the highest quality of service with a warm and inviting environment. We strive to maintain a clean, safe, and family- focused atmosphere, as well as cutting-edge equipment. Whether you’re looking to workout, tan, participate in group fitness classes, play on our basketball or racquetball court, swim or simply wind down in the steam or sauna rooms, we’ve got you covered.

Address: 3250 Sagecrest Drive

Phone: 738-5090

Website: www.elkopac.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 3 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 3 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bronze: Wild Iris Yoga & Wellness

Best Hair Salon

Gold : The Mane

Silver: Halo Salon

Bronze: Shear Savagery, Carlin (tie)

Bronze: Studio K Blow Dry + Make-Up Bar (tie)

Studio K Blow Dry + Make-Up Bar is a specialty salon that focuses on style. Our services include a luxurious wash, blowout, and hair style. We offer additional styles including up-do’s, braiding, and professional make-up which is perfect for special occasions, such as weddings or formal events. Join us for a one of a kind experience of pure relaxation and happiness. Studio K – Life is too short for bad hair days!

Address: 336 Silver St.

Phone: 775-299-4707

Website: https://studiokblowdrybar.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/studiokblowdry

Best Masseuse

Gold: Marisol McGhee, Red Lion Massage Works

Silver: Angie Peters, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic

Bronze: Alexandra Valdez, Taylor Chiropractic

Address: 1810 Pinion Road

Phone: 775-753-7387

Website: www.acceleratedmedical.com

Alexandra joined Accelerated Medical/Taylor Chiropractic in November 2019. Alex does Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone and prenatal massages. She is also certified in cupping therapy.

