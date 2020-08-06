2020 Wounded Hero elk hunt recipient announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — Daniel Tingle of Minden has been recognized as the recipient of the Nevada Outfitters and Guides Association 2020 Wounded Hero Project.

Tingle, 34, received a proclamation recognizing his military service during Wednesday’s Elko County Commissioner’s meeting.

“Nevada Outfitters and Guides Association has developed a project to give back to someone who has laid their life on the line to protect the citizens of the United States of America,” Commission Chair Demar Dahl said during the meeting.

“This is a great event that the Nevada Outfitters and Guides Association puts on every year, and we are so lucky to have those people who do this such as (NOGA secretary) Rachel Buzzetti and her crew who do this every year,” Dahl added.

Tingle enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating high school, and was eight months into a tour of Iraq when he sustained injuries from a mortar that left him with shrapnel in his right foot, ankle and leg, as well as damaging his left foot. He had experienced 32 different explosions prior to being wounded in 2007.