2020 Wounded Hero elk hunt recipient announced

ELKO — Daniel Tingle of Minden has been recognized as the recipient of the Nevada Outfitters and Guides Association 2020 Wounded Hero Project.
Tingle, 34, received a proclamation recognizing his military service during Wednesday’s Elko County Commissioner’s meeting.
“Nevada Outfitters and Guides Association has developed a project to give back to someone who has laid their life on the line to protect the citizens of the United States of America,” Commission Chair Demar Dahl said during the meeting.
“This is a great event that the Nevada Outfitters and Guides Association puts on every year, and we are so lucky to have those people who do this such as (NOGA secretary) Rachel Buzzetti and her crew who do this every year,” Dahl added.
Tingle enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating high school, and was eight months into a tour of Iraq when he sustained injuries from a mortar that left him with shrapnel in his right foot, ankle and leg, as well as damaging his left foot. He had experienced 32 different explosions prior to being wounded in 2007.
He was medically retired from the Army in 2009, but struggled with the pain associated with his injuries. Tingle underwent a final surgery to amputate his leg just below the knee in 2015. While the amputation has its own set of challenges, Tingle is now able to enjoy a more active lifestyle.
As part of the project, Tingle will receive an elk tag and lodging provided by Winecup Gamble Ranch, as well as a Vortex Optics scope and range finder and a guided weeklong Nevada hunting trip.
“Thank you all for this. This means a lot to me and my family to show support to wounded soldiers like myself,” Tingle said. “All around the country, a lot of us struggle as we come home, but people like you that do things like this for us actually brings a lot of hope to us and keeps us going.”
Buzzetti said this is the 10th year NOGA has awarded the Wounded Hero Project, and she thanked sponsors Gun World, Winecup Gamble Ranch Vortex Optics and Gunwerks.
Gil Hernandez and VFW Post 2350 also donated a check for $1,000 to NOGA. Hernandez was the 2016 recipient of the Wounded Hero Project.
Tingle’s hunting trip is scheduled to begin Nov. 21.
