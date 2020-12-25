2020 Year in Review: Challenging times in rural Nevada

Face masks were an unfamiliar commodity at that time in stores around the country, so several local residents got busy creating homemade versions.

Some local nurses traveled to New York City, where the pandemic was hitting hard. Nicole Sirotek said it was “like combat medicine … It’s non-stop.” In her grief, she made a video about the desperate situation that was shared across the internet.

When Sisolak announced a “Phase 1” reopening at the end of April, Elko County commissioners rejected parts of his plan. Commissioners Rex Steninger and Cliff Eklund described it as putting neighbors in the position of “snitching” on each other.

By that time many businesses had been suffering from the shutdown, while a new one was just preparing to open. The Newe Cannabis dispensary on the Elko Indian Colony did a booming business at its drive-through window after opponents – including city officials and some tribal members – failed to block its April 18 opening.

“It’s a good thing for us, for our community,” said Elko Band Council Chairman Davis Gonzales. “With its profits we can fix our roads, our buildings … instead of depending on the government.”