2021 Beer Festival set for June 19

The 11th Annual Elko Beer Festival will be on June 19, starting at 5 p.m. Join the Chamber for one of our most anticipated annual events. We will have over 70 beer samples to experience, along with draft trailers, multiple raffle prizes, food from Las Brisas, and live music from High Jacked.

The whole event will take place in the back of the Sherman Station, 1405 Idaho St. Enjoy a wide variety of beer graciously donated by Blach Distributing. Whether your preference is IPA, Amber, Stouts, Ciders, or even a hard seltzer, we will have it all!

Adding even more summer fun, the Festival will host a Corn-Hole Tournament! The winners of our Corn-Hole Tournament will win their very own set of corn-hole boards. So grab your teammate and contact the Chamber at 738-7135 to pre-register, as slots are limited. Cost of tournament entry is $20 per team.

Tickets to attend the Beer Festival are $25 and include a collectible beer glass, beer sampling, and dinner. If you prefer to enjoy the food and entertainment but not the beer, tickets will be $15 and includes dinner. Beat the lines and get your tickets in advance at The Elko Area Chamber. Tickets will also be sold at the door. Must be over 21 to attend. We strongly encourage cash, as it makes things move faster, however, credit will be available.