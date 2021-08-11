2021 Readers' Choice nominations sought

ELKO – Readers can nominate their favorite local businesses for the 2021 Readers’ Choice awards at www.ElkoDaily.com/contests starting Aug. 11.

There are four new categories this year: Best youth activity, best real estate team, best margarita and best cleaning service.

Some participants will be nominated for $100 gift certificates. To qualify, nominate at least 25 businesses or individuals, or cast at least 100 votes during the 15-day voting period.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even though there are now 106 categories, participants can nominate or vote on whichever single categories they choose. You do not need to nominate or vote on all of them. Nominations and voting are limited to one per category per day.

Nominations close on Aug 25. The top 10 nominations will move on to the voting round, which is scheduled for Sept. 3-17.

Winners will be announced Oct. 22.

The Readers’ Choice contest once again will include nominations for a “Champion of Elko County” to recognize a person who unselfishly gives back to the community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0