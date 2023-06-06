ELKO – Academic, athletic and artistic students received $1,000 scholarships in the conclusion to this year’s Student of the Week campaign.
Elko High School’s Dalyla Gaytan and Miguel Abarca and Carlin High School’s Aleksa Ludwig received scholarships for their essays about community service.
Each year, 102 Elko County high school students are nominated by their teachers and counselors from Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Jackpot, Owyhee, Wells and West Wendover.
This is the tenth year Student of the Week has recognized students for their accomplishments in the classroom, in sports, and in performing or visual arts.
AAA Academic - Mason Chacon
Elko High School senior Mason Chacon is the definition of “attitude is everything” as a student-athlete with a 4.0 GPA. He is a golfer and has participated in football and track and field, working hard, isn’t afraid to ask questions and ensures everyone around him has as much fun as he does. Mason plans to attend UNR in the fall.
AAA Artistic - Mia Gilson
Senior Mia Gilson is a kind, welcoming and helpful student who is an active member of the Elko High School FCCLA program and is a peer mentor. She works tirelessly for the chapter by organizing fundraisers, and her passion and natural gift for teaching have advanced her through the early childhood program. After graduation, Mia plans to become an elementary teacher.
AAA Athletic - Tyra Christean
Elko High School senior Tyra Christean is a three-year varsity letter recipient in track and field. Last year, she was a state finalist in the 100m and 300m hurdle, and was a regional finalist in four events, taking second in the 300m hurdles at the regional championships. Tyra plans to participate in collegiate sports and become an athletic trainer.
AAA Academic - Dazzy Haro
Senior Dazzy Haro is a top academic student with a 4.29 GPA at West Wendover High School. She challenges herself with AP, honors classes and dual credit courses at Great Basin College, and plays on the girls’ soccer and varsity volleyball teams. Dazzy plans to continue her education at GBC after graduation.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Isaac Sweat
Freshman Isaac Sweat has had an incredible season on the West Wendover High School wrestling team. This season, he was 30-8 overall and won three tournaments attended by WWHS, placing third in the state and leading the team in pins. In addition to Isaac dominating on the mat, he takes care of business in the classroom, boasting a great GPA.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Elden Neaman
Senior Elden Neaman is a naturally gifted and very artistic young man at West Wendover High School. He pushes himself to be excellent in everything he creates and his work reflects his dedication. Elden has the potential to be very successful as an artist and will succeed in any creative endeavor he chooses to pursue.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Derrick Gamble
Senior Derrick Gamble has participated in Elko High School’s graphic design program for three years. A talented and driven designer in and out of the classroom, he shares designs he creates at home and shows his progress in web coding. Derrick plans to work within the web and graphic design industry after graduating from Elko High School.
AAA Academic - Alysia Carr
Senior Alysia Carr is one of Elko High School’s top honors students. She takes AP Calculus, is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, and has a true passion for mathematics, working exceptionally hard. Alysia is a remarkable young person with a great attitude and, after graduation, plans to attend UNR and major in engineering.
AAA Athletic - William Marma
Elko High School senior Will Marma is great example of a student-athlete with a 4.0 GPA and a member of the boys’ varsity golf team. Since starting on the team as a junior with no experience, he has qualified for three JV tournaments and practices year-round to improve his game. After graduation, Will plans to attend the University of Idaho.
AAA Academic - Logan Syme
Senior Logan Syme is a committed student with a 4.56 GPA at Spring Creek High School. He strives to be successful and challenges himself by taking rigorous courses, enjoys the learning process, is active in Spartan athletics and is always available to help others. Logan is considering several options after high school.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Chace Valtierra
Senior Chace Valtierra is an extremely hard-working athlete and excellent leader at Spring Creek High School. He is a multi-year varsity player on both the football and track teams, and is a visible presence on campus. Chace has a charismatic personality, work ethic, leadership and dedication that reinforces the positive example he sets for those around him in athletics and beyond.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Tilly Petry
Senior Tilly Petry is a dedicated and talented Spartan, participating in the drama program at Spring Creek High School for two years. She produces characters with ease and has taken on the role of drama technician for various performances and activities at school, due to her ability to be level-headed and reliable. Tilly is an excellent student with a strong GPA.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Madison Wachtel
Senior Madison Wachtel is a very active student at Wells High School. She is a member of the FFA, Drama Club, Performance Choir, cross country and track running the 800 meter relay, and placed in the top five at the Youth Equestrian Development Association National Championship. Madison plans to study agricultural education and continue competing with a college-level equestrian team.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Jillian Rodriguez
Senior Jillian Rodriguez has played varsity volleyball, basketball and softball all four years at Wells High School. She has also participated in leadership and Student Council, along with pursuing her goal to help people and work with children. After high school, Jillian plans to attend college in Idaho and major in nursing.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Vander Strong
Wells High School senior Vander Strong has participated in art classes since elementary school. Although he will not make it his life’s work, he finds art relaxing and likes the simple relationship he has with art, as well as participating in football, wrestling and track, competing in the discus and shot put. After graduation, Vander plans to attend UNLV in the fall.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Zaachila Barajas
Elko High School senior Zaachila Barajas excels in the classroom and in Student Council. She has participated in sports, the National Honor Society, is the Pep Club president, peer mentor and yearbook editor, and organized the 2023 Mental Health Awareness Week that showed her steadfast dedication to supporting those around her. Zaachi plans to study psychology and become a school counselor.
AAA Athletic - Christopher Amaya
Senior Christopher Amaya is a great student-athlete in basketball and track and field for Elko High School. He started all-year on the team that reached the Northern Regional Championship and state runner-up, and takes honors classes and participates in National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Key Club. Chris plans to attend UNR and double major in aerospace engineering and finance.
AAA Artistic - Ariah Sandoval
Senior Ariah Sandoval is the editor of the Elko High School’s newspaper, The Echo. She has also been involved with softball and FBLA for four years, Pep Club this year and represented EHS for VFW Voice of Democracy and competed in the Rotary Speech. Ariah plans to attend Utah Tech University to major in nursing, then wants to become a forensic nurse.
AAA Academic - Aliyah Stucki
Senior Aliya Stucki is a very passionate and determined student at Carlin High School. She takes AP classes and college-level courses from Great Basin College, is engaged in every class and expressive about her thoughts and feelings. Aliyah plans to attend the University of Nevada Reno after graduation.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Allie Landrith
Senior Allie Landrith is a cheerleader at Carlin High School. A very bright student, she provides direction and encouragement to her teammates at games and practices, and is a cadet with the Carlin Volunteer Fire Department due to her love of volunteering and caring for others. After high school, Allie plans to become an EMT to continue her passion for helping her community.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Randy Geringer
Junior Randy Geringer is a talented and exacting art student at Carlin High School. He is creative and precise in drawing and painting, is a leader in his art classes, and is also respectful to his teachers. Randy has not finalized his plans after graduating high school.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Alexis Bastien
Senior Alexis Bastien is an outstanding student who is deeply involved in extracurricular activities at Spring Creek High School. She maintains straight As in her classes and she is the historian for Student Council, serves as an officer for HOSA, and is editor of the yearbook. Alexis is an incredible young lady who is kind and caring to her peers.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - David Hutchison
Senior David Hutchison has been a varsity-level player at Spring Creek High School since his sophomore year. A three-sport varsity athlete, his hard work has earned him 2nd team All-League for tight end, as well as excelling in several drama productions for two years and maintaining a 4.0 GPA. David plans to attend the University of Nevada Reno next year.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Ajay Taylor
Senior Ajay Taylor is a spirited, well-rounded student at Spring Creek High School. He has been in drama for two years and had roles in four productions, shining as one of the leads in the recent musical. Ajay maintains good grades, is a member of the track team, and as a dedicated Spartan, cheers on SCHS teams at their sporting events.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Gabriella McAnany
Senior Gabriella McAnany has excelled at Elko High School, taking many honors and dual credit classes. She is a talented writer and a skilled performer of poetry, and brings one-of-a-kind contributions that use her unique perspective on life, literature, and science. She is known to be kind, intelligent, creative and driven. In the future, Gabriella plans to attend Northern Arizona University.
AAA Athletic - Craig “Bud” Slater
Senior Craig “Bud” Slater is a fantastic wrestler at Elko High School. Weighing in at 132 pounds, he will represent the school at the state wrestling tournament, leads the wrestling team in most statistical categories, has also played football, baseball, and dominated in wrestling. He exemplifies hard work and dedication. In the future, Bud would like to major in business management.
AAA Artistic - Chrystina "CJ" Kappes Long
Senior Chrystina “CJ” Kappes Long has a been a steady and diligent yearbook editor at Elko High School. She is calm, organized, and delegates duties efficiently, is interested in the well-being of others, and has also been an athlete and participated in HOSA, FFA, Leadership and Pep Club. After graduation, CJ plans to attend TMCC to pursue a degree in radiology.
AAA Academic - Christian Cervantes
Senior Christian Cervantes is a hardworking student-athlete at Jackpot High School. As a junior, he was the business education student of the year and followed it up this year as FBLA president. He has been an excellent aide for the school counselor and is a starter on the basketball team. Chris is still working on his plans after graduation.
JACKPOT HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Rodolfo Gonzalez
Senior Rodolfo Gonzalez has shown great dedication and work ethic across his four years of playing basketball at Jackpot High School. His perseverance and "no quit" attitude is infectious and has always been an encouragement to his teammates. Rodolfo is in the process of making plans for next year.
JACKPOT HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Aritistic - Kiyarra Saltas
Senior Kiyarra Saltas is a talented and exacting art student at Jackpot High School. She is creative and precise in drawing, painting, and pottery and is a leader in her art classes, also serving as a student aide with elementary art classes. Kiyarra has not finalized her plans, but hopes to attend college and enter the medical or nursing field.
JACKPOT HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Amanda Banks
Senior Amanda Banks is a tremendous student at Spring Creek High School with a 4.42 GPA. She participates in the National Honor Society and Spartan Cheer, as well as volunteering in the community with numerous projects. Amanda plans to attend Snow College after graduation and is working to choose a potential course of study.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Wesley Ricaporte
Spring Creek High School senior Wesley Ricaporte is the 2022-2023 NIAA 3A Wrestling State Champion in the 132lb. class. He is a three-time state qualifier and two-time state champion, capping off his wrestling career winning his second consecutive state title this year. While Wesley competed this season, he maintained a 4.0+ GPA.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Allison Trouten
Spring Creek High School senior Allison Trouten is a phenomenal academic and artistic student in honors English, AP literature and composition and creative writing. She analyzes literature and creates great pieces of writing from academic essays to fiction. After high school, Allison will accomplish great things and wherever she ends up, her colleagues will be lucky to have her.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Issac Munoz
Elko High School senior Issac Munoz takes honors classes and college classes at GBC. He is a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, is the HOSA President, participates in track and field, and he also organizes and volunteers in multiple community service/medical entity projects. After graduation, Issac plans to attend UNR and major in biochemistry and molecular biology.
AAA Athletic - Alysia Madigan
Senior Alysia Madigan is a two-sport athlete in the middle of the basketball season at Elko High School. She is a shooting guard and one of the best defensive players on the team, averaging three points per game, is a firecracker on the court and is great at pushing and motivating her teammates. Alysia plans to attend TMCC for Radiology.
AAA Artistic - Luke Bennett
Senior Luke Bennett is an active participant in Elko High School’s band and Choraliers. He has an excellent speaking and singing voice, is a dedicated musician, and loves literature and other art forms, and is a two-sport athlete in football and wrestling. Luke will attend BYU Hawaii and pursue a degree in political science.
AAA Artistic - Kailey Couchum
Senior Kailey Couchum utilizes her creative and inventive skills in the agriculture classroom at Owyhee High School. She is on pathway for CTE endorsements in Ag. Mechanics and Animal Science, and works in the local greenhouse that grows sagebrush, plants and vegetables, in addition to being an elementary teacher’s aide. In the fall, Kailey plans to attend school for equine dentistry.
OWYHEE HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Jacob Gibson
Senior Jacob Gibson stealthily shines at Owyhee High School, ranked second in his class, and exhibits wonderful citizenship. His quiet nature is easy to overlook but his teachers thoroughly enjoy having him in their class. In addition to the honor roll, Jacob is involved in various camera, video, and music productions including a film with the BLL program.
OWYHEE HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Mattisen Jones
Senior Mattisen Jones is a talented athlete, participating in sports year-round at Owyhee High School. She is a starter and team captain on the Lady Braves volleyball and basketball teams, and at the 2022 Nevada Track and Field Championships she won first in shot and second in discus. Mattisen plans to attend Montana Western to become an OBGYN ultrasound technician.
OWYHEE HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Ryker Carter
Senior Ryker Carter is a top-ranked student-athlete at West Wendover High School, who will graduate with an associate’s degree from GBC and his high school diploma. He is on the football and track teams and is Student Body President. After graduation, Ryker plans to serve a mission for the LDS church and then attend UNR to complete a degree in secondary education.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Samantha Perez
Senior Samantha Perez has shown excellence in leadership as the captain of the West Wendover High School cheerleading team. She has proven herself to be a talented dance choreographer, teaching her team to master new stunts and cheer techniques. Samantha’s coaches and teammates can count on her to put in the extra work to get things done.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Perla Lujan
Sophomore Perla Lujan has proven to be an exceptionally talented artist at West Wendover High School. The craftsmanship, accuracy and originality of her work is extraordinary and she has the ability to take any art media and create college-level work. Perla demands perfection in her work and takes pride in everything she produces.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Jared Tinkorang
Senior Jared Tinkorang is a pivotal contributor to the Elko High School varsity boys basketball team. He is a great athlete who competes hard on the court and is well liked and respected by his fellow teammates, and has also participated in football. In the future, Jared would like to attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
AAA Artistic - Takara Rowley
Elko High School senior Takara Rowley is very creative and artistic, designing beautiful floral arrangements in her advanced floral class and winning first place and special judges award at the Elko County Fair. For three years she has played volleyball and is a member of the Pep Club. Takara hopes to pursue a degree in fine arts and become an interior designer.
AAA Academic - Emma Bailey
Senior Emma Bailey is a gifted student at Elko High School who is equally skilled in science, math and writing. She has been a cheerleader all four years, and participated in Key Club and the National Honor Society, and holds herself and her peers to high standards. In the future, Emma hopes to become a psychiatrist.
AAA Academic - Tanner Esplin
Senior Tanner Esplin has a 4.57 GPA at Spring Creek High School, taking college-level courses at GBC and numerous AP classes. He is very involved in our local community and enjoys community service projects by participating in the National Honor Society and has a positive impact on SCHS. After graduation, Tanner plans to attend UNR and major in neuroscience.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Klayten Piippo
Senior Klayten Piippo participates in three sports at Spring Creek High School: football, basketball and track. He possesses great leadership qualities in athletics and a tremendous work ethic. After graduation, Klayten plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and is considering majoring in mine engineering in college.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Alessandra Lozoya
Senior Alessandra Lozoya is a talented, diligent and enthusiastic art and design student at Spring Creek High School. She is proficient in the latest design software, is eager to learn new skills, won top honors in a class poster project and will be profiled in the upcoming Everything Elko magazine. After graduation, Alessandra plans to major in art at a university.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Marlene Slater
Senior Marlene Slater is a top scoring student at Wells High School. Described by one of her teachers as a “dynamic student who always wants to know more and overachieves on every assignment,” she balances work and school while taking AP and dual credit classes. Marlene is engaging in every class and helps other students’ understanding of coursework.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Morgan Noorda
Senior Morgan Noorda is a hardworking athlete at Wells High School. She is a member of the volleyball and track teams, is a member of the school band, FFA and leadership, and takes AP and dual credit classes from Great Basin College -- all to have “the full high school experience.” Morgan plans to attend UNR and study psychology.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Ruben Cobain
Senior Ruben Cobain participates in Wells High School’s performance and visual arts. He has been accepted into the Honor Choir for four years, named to the All-State Choir for three years, and is in the art club where he creates art in various mediums. Ruben also serves as choir director for the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Valeria Mendoza
Senior Valeria Mendoza is an exemplary student, maintaining a 4.0 GPA at Elko High School. She is an active officer in the student council and National Honor Society, has been a cheerleader for three years, and is known around campus for being kind, helpful and intelligent. In the future, Valeria wants to attend Great Basin College and move to Utah.
AAA Athletic - Aurora Eklund
Senior Aurora Eklund’s name has become synonymous with Elko High School’s basketball and volleyball teams. She is an outstanding athlete, lettering in basketball her freshman year and starting her senior year as team captain and as starting shooting and point guard for the Lady Indians. Aurora is hardworking, improves her game and she hopes to play basketball in college.
AAA Artistic - Sierra Gill
Senior Sierra Gill has taken and excelled in multiple art classes all four years at Elko High School. Called by her art teacher “quite creative” for putting extra time and energy into photography and art projects, she loves the process of creating art and seeing the final product. Sierra will attend Great Basin College and eventually transfer to a university.
AAA Academic - Baily Huntley
Senior Baily Huntley is a wonderful student at Carlin Combined Schools. She challenges herself in the classroom, turns assignments in on time, has good grades, works hard and is kind to other students, always wanting to help. Baily’s hard work and efforts have paid off greatly and she plans to continue her education after high school.
CARLIN COMBINED SCHOOLS
AAA Athletic - Krista Housley
Senior Krista Housley plays basketball for the Lady Railroaders at Carlin High School. She embraces new challenges and provides direction and encouragement to her teammates during games and practices. Krista is a vital asset to athletics and the school as well.
CARLIN COMBINED SCHOOLS
AAA Artistic - Sabrina Geringer
Carlin Combined Schools Senior Sabrina Geringer approaches every art project with precision and creativity. She is a very talented artist and is very creative with her art and is very respectful student. Her art teacher would like to wish Sabrina the best of luck as she starts her first year of college next year.
CARLIN COMBINED SCHOOLS
AAA Academic - Robert McAnany
Senior Robert McAnany is a tremendous student at Spring Creek High School. He maintains a 4.50 GPA, taking AP classes and is involved with the National Honor Society, is the captain of the Debate Team, and participates on the soccer and academic teams. After graduation, Robert will attend Oregon State University and study history, planning to later attend law school.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Brynly “Lou” Stewart
Senior Brynly “Lou” Stewart is a second-year varsity volleyball player for Spring Creek High School. She was nominated by her teammates as captain, was recognized as the 2
nd team utility player for the 3A North Volleyball East Division and All-League, and was named the SCHS Defensive Player of the Year. We are proud to call Lou a Spartan!
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Rachel Phipps
Senior Rachel Phipps has devoted her years at Spring Creek High School to being academically successful and involved in drama. She recently shined on stage with the lead in the drama production, and she participates in student council as senior class president, sports and various clubs. On top of all of these things, Rachel is kind and caring to all.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Lucy Salyer
Senior Lucy Salyer is an outstanding student at Elko High School who takes school seriously and her grades show it. She is an incredibly driven scholar, taking advanced courses while participating in sports and clubs, and is a model student, holding herself to high standards that she meets consistently. Lucy will attend the University of Nebraska and major in software engineering.
AAA Athletic - Miguel Abarca
Senior Miguel Abarca is a talented and hardworking student-athlete at Elko High School. In his senior soccer season he scored 10 goals playing as a center-back, and also plays basketball and is a member of the National Honor Society. Miguel plans to play soccer in college while pursuing a degree in forensics.
AAA Artistic - Angela Wright
Senior Angela Wright is an honors student and member of the Elko High School Choraliers and participates in drama. She has a fantastic attitude and strives to be her best, playing a narrator in “The Seuss Odyssey,” bringing energy and charm to her character. Angela plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing and become a registered nurse.
AAA Artistic - Vadania Keller
West Wendover High School freshman Vadania Keller is a very gifted and visionary young lady whose work is beautifully rendered and highly creative. She sets herself apart by her unique approach to each assignment, and she is also an excellent academic student. Vadania goes out of her way to be polite, respectful and helpful to others. She has a very bright future.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Eden Reyes
Senior Eden Reyes is a top academic student with a 4.20 GPA at West Wendover High School. He has challenged himself with honors classes and is a concurrent enrollment student at Great Basin College, and is also involved with the National Honor Society and plays basketball. After graduation, Eden plans to attend TMCC in the fall and become an electrical engineer.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Angel Trujillo
West Wendover High School sophomore Angel Trujillo joined cross country this year never having joined a sport before high school. From the first day of the season to the last, he was one of the hardest working runners on the team. An excellent runner and teammate, Angel continually pushes himself and encourages others.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Weston Peterson
Senior Weston Peterson is a multi-year starter for the Spring Creek High School football team as quarterback. He took the team to the 2022 state semi-finals, serves as student body president and placed first and third in FBLA state competitions. Weston plans to serve on a mission for the LDS church and then attend Utah Valley University for a general business degree.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Douglas Iliff
Spring Creek High School senior Douglas Iliff spends many hours improving his skills in metal, welding fabrication, woodshop and AutoCAD design. He is knowledgeable with laser and plasma cutters, constructing vinyl cutting projects, and fabricating metal and woods projects. Douglas teaches and helps many students on their projects, his knowledge allowing him to be skilled in many areas for his future.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Amelia Grosz
Spring Creek High School senior Amelia Grosz is a tremendous student, an active member of Student Council, National Honor Society and Key Club all while maintaining a 4.60 GPA. She also spends time volunteering in the community giving her time and effort to numerous projects. Amelia plans to attend college and is currently choosing her potential course of study.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Adriana Mata-Rivera
Senior Adriana Mata-Rivera is a hardworking student-athlete who excels in the classroom and the volleyball court. She is an essential part of the Lady Jaguar volleyball team, alternating between setting the back row and opposite hitter in the front row, giving 100% in practice or during games. Adriana plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho and major in nursing.
JACKPOT HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Yahir Vazquez-Rosas
Jackpot High School senior Yahir Vazquez-Rosas has been a prolific yearbook photographer for several years and is a successful art student. This year as a student aide in art, he mentors kindergarten through second-grade students with encouragement and patience. After graduation, Yahir plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho in the fall of 2023.
JACKPOT HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Sinceer Torrero
Senior Sinceer Torrero is a well-rounded student and ranked number one in her class at Jackpot High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, plays volleyball and basketball, likes the investigative portion of her online Forensic Science course, and is the principal’s aide. After high school, Sinceer plans to major in nursing at the College of Southern Idaho.
JACKPOT HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Caden Wallace
Senior Caden Wallace is a top-performing student at Elko High School. He moved to Elko a couple of years ago and found many ways to be successful, taking challenging courses and participating in extracurricular activities such as student council, cross country and the National Honor Society. Next fall, Caden plans to attend Brigham Young University.
AAA Athletic - Peyton Jacaway
Senior Peyton Jacaway is a four-year member of the Elko High School girls’ soccer program. She is the team captain and an integral part of the team with 25 goals and 26 assists thanks to her hard work, and also plays basketball and is a member of student council. Peyton plans to play soccer in college while studying sports management.
AAA Artistic - Breckan Tilley
Senior Breckan Tilley has been an outstanding leader for the Elko High School’s Color Guard. She also has played the piano for 12 years, participates in Jazz Band, and has won several awards for sight reading, solo and ensemble, making honor and state choir her freshman year. After graduation, Breckan will leave for a mission to represent the LDS church.
AAA Academic - Tziavi Melendez
Owyhee High School senior Tziavi Melendez has a passion for leadership, activism and preservation. She participates as the Owyhee STUCO president, member of the AISES, FFA, JOM, and Quiz Team, and NV Native Caucus Youth Council founder, and won the second grand prize at the Elko County STEM Fair. After high school, she will continue to study environmental conservation and political science.
OWYHEE HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Lenso Hanchor
Owyhee High School senior Lenso Hanchor is an accomplished individual with the intellect to be number one in classroom and athletic ability to thrive on the field and court. He participates in basketball and football, earning recognition in 1A East All-Division, Honorable Mention, and 1
st Team Defense. Lenso plans to continue his education at UNR or UNLV majoring in business management.
OWYHEE HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Lilli Johnson
Senior Lilli Johnson is a hardworking, well-rounded person at Owyhee High School. Ranked in the top quarter of her class, she excels in Foods and Pottery classes, flourishes in STUCO, FFA, volleyball and track and is on the pathway to complete her CTE certification in Animal Science. Her helping and caring nature will serve her well in the field of nursing.
OWYHEE HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Kiley Munson
Senior Kiley Munson has competed in cross country and track for four years at Spring Creek High School. She has been a member of three cross country regional championship teams, two state championship teams, and one track championship, and is a great leader, awesome student and fierce competitor. Kiely plans to attend college and compete at the next level.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Demi Dahlstrom
Senior Demi Dahlstrom is an extraordinary, well-rounded art student at Spring Creek High School. She has excelled in a number of visual arts courses the past four years, developing her concepts thoughtfully, and creating interesting exploratory sketches. Demi has found a way balance all the aspects of academic success along with her art goals with ease.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Kathlyn Hedstrom
Senior Kathlyn Hedstrom maintains a 4.32 GPA at Spring Creek High School. She is president of SCHS’s FBLA, participates in National Honor Society, Student Council and Track & Field, as she volunteers her time in the community and works a part-time job. Kathlyn has been accepted to Boise State University and is awaiting notification on other college applications.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Megan Dwyer
Senior Megan Dwyer is among the top five students in her class at Elko High School. She is the co-captain of the Speech and Debate team, is a member of student council, HOSA and Key Club, helped raise more than $40,000 for leukemia and lymphoma research and is on the golf and track teams. Megan plans to apply to Stanford University.
AAA Athletic - Landon Lenz
Senior Landon Lenz is an honors student who is an active member of Elko High School’s cross country and track teams. He continually improves his stats every week, loves running, has a great attitude at practices and meets, and shows support for his teammates, pushing them to be better. In the future, Landon plans to study kinesiology in college.
AAA Artistic - Paul Laughter
Senior Paul Laughter is a member of Elko High School’s Choraliers and Band of Indians. His strong baritone voice fills the bass section and he is an excellent trumpet player while taking the time to ensure the new people in his section confidently know their parts and strive for excellence. Paul hopes to study music at Boise State University.
AAA Academic - Sarah Childress
Senior Sarah Childress is a top student at West Wendover High School, with a 4.26 GPA. She serves as vice president of FCCLA and is a talented golfer on the Lady Wolverine Golf team, with hopes to place at the state tournament this fall. Sarah plans to study culinary arts with a goal to own a business in the future.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Tristen Valadez-Ruiz
Senior Tristen Valadez-Ruiz is the captain of the West Wendover Wolverines football team. He is a leader on and off the field, working hard and expecting the same from his teammates. Tristen is a vital part of the team and the coaches are extremely proud of his accomplishments for the team.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Manuel Ibarra
Junior Manuel Ibarra is a very gifted artist and very dedicated to mastering his skills as an artist. He takes every assignment to another level and doesn’t settle for anything less than perfect. Additionally, Manuel is an exemplary student who is very active in school, student council and in a variety of school activities.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Gage Kelly
Senior Gage Kelly is a hardworking student with a 4.67 GPA at Spring Creek High School. He has a strong work ethic and contributes to SCHS in numerous ways, including tutoring, Key Club and Student Council. After high school, Gage plans to attend college and continue his studies while looking forward to the challenges higher education brings.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Jenna Windous
Spring Creek senior Jenna Windous is an exemplary athlete and teammate for the Lady Spartans volleyball team. As a third-year varsity athlete and senior team captain, she has been a leader on and off the court. Last season, Jenna was an all-league honorable mention and this far into her senior year is putting up the stats to achieve great things.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Xiomara Ward
Senior Xiomara Ward is a four-year member of the Spring Creek High School High Expectations Choir. She has been selected for the Northeastern Nevada Zone Honor Choir, participates in the Marching Spartans color guard, and serves as the secretary of the Tri-M Music Honor Society chapter. Zia is an outstanding musician who works hard to succeed at everything she does.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Ayden Rodriguez
Senior Ayden Rodriguez, aka “ARod,” is a three-sport athlete at Elko High School as a member of the football, wrestling and track teams. In football, a returning guard, he has the top rushing yards in the 3A level, and helped his wrestling team win State, placing third in his weight class. After high school, Ayden plans to attend college in Reno.
CRIPPS PHOTOGRAPHY
AAA Academic - Dalyla Gaytan
Elko High School senior Dalyla Gaytan is a brilliant student who uses her creativity to help her excel academically. In addition to taking rigorous courses, she plays soccer and is a member of the Key Club and the National Honor Society, and is known around campus for her kindness and strength of character. Dalyla plans to attend college in Arizona.
CRIPPS PHOTOGRAPHY
AAA Artistic - Emma Wood
Senior Emma Wood is a talented musician at Elko High School. She plays the piano, sings, and occasionally plays the viola, however, her forte is the violin which she plays as concertmaster of the EHS Orchestra. Emma’s willingness to help others learn to play their instruments will help her as she plans to become an elementary school music teacher.
CRIPPS PHOTOGRAPHY
AAA Athletic - Ryder Hitt
Senior Ryder Hitt is a student-athlete at Wells High School with a 3.910 GPA while playing on the football, basketball and baseball teams for the past three years. He is the captain of the basketball team and will complete 18 college credits this year. After graduation, Ryan is considering joining the armed services.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Abigail Quintero
Senior Abigail Quintero is an accomplished artist with a 4.41 GPA at Wells High School. She says, “I breathe art,” and has placed second in Nevada for the U.S. Congressional Art Competition. Last year, she completed 18 college credits. Abby plans to study animation after high school.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Jorie Wright
Senior Jorie Wright has a 4.45 GPA at Wells High School. She takes Advanced Placement and dual credit classes, has been on the volleyball, cheer and track teams all three years of high school, competes in FFA State, 4-H and has served on the Student Council. This year, Jorie will add 18 college credits to her transcript.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Aleska Ludwig
Senior Aleska Ludwig is a very talented artist at Carlin High School. She uses many different textures that showcase her talent, takes her time with her work, and is very dedicated to making her art look outstanding. After graduating high school, Aleska plans to attend a community college to showcase more of her talents.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Mariah Smith
Senior Mariah Smith is a motivated student, leader and positive role model at Carlin High School, maintaining her grades as she participates in extracurricular activities. She is involved in volleyball, softball, cheerleading and SkillsUSA, and works very hard to complete the task at hand. After high school, Mariah plans to attend Great Basin College and enter the MTC program.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Natalie Brown
Senior Natalie Brown is a hard worker and a leader at Carlin High School. She plays volleyball and is a cheerleader, voted cheer captain by her fellow teammates, and is always willing to help her fellow teammates, giving 100%. Natalie also works on her family’s ranch, and after high school she plans to pursue a career in dental hygiene.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Carlos Alvarado
Senior Carlos “Cai” Alvarado is an outstanding multi-sport student-athlete at Elko High School. His positive attitude is contagious among his teammates, leading on the field because of his communication skills and down-to-earth personality, and is someone coaches and teachers want to have around. Cai plans to continue his education at University of Nevada, Reno or Boise State University.
AAA Artistic - Alenze Goicoechea
Senior Alenze Goicoechea is a talented student at Elko High School, singing the National Anthem at many school events and the Elko County Fair. In addition to being a gifted vocalist, she is the business editor for the year book, is a member of Choraliers and is a cheerleader. Alenze plans to obtain a degree in social work.
AAA Academic - Justice Sirotek
Senior Justice Sirotek is an extraordinary student at Elko High School who takes rigorous honors and dual credit classes, keeping his placement at the top of his class. He is a member of the Speech and Debate, Choraliers, Key Club and Boy’s Golf team. After high school, Justice plans to attend a four-year university such as Harvard or Cornell.
AAA Artistic - Elise Peters
Senior Elise Peters is a hard-working and well-rounded art student at Spring Creek High School. She thrives within the challenges and successes of the creative processes, taking a number of art courses where she has excelled over the years. Elise always pushes both herself and her art to grow and develop.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Daniel Mendez
Senior Daniel Mendez is a hard-working, talented and dedicated student with a 4.35 GPA at Spring Creek High School. He takes Advanced Placement and college-level courses, has been recognized by the College Board for his academic achievements and was selected by the University of Utah for an advanced summer internship. Daniel participates in Spartan athletics and has completed numerous community service projects.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Arena McDermott
Senior Arena McDermott is an extremely talented, hard-working, coachable and dedicated student-athlete at Spring Creek High School. She competes in soccer and track, leading her track team to regional and state championships in 2022 along with the East Regional championships in soccer for two years. In addition to being an amazing athlete and dedicated student, she excels in the classroom.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
Sponsors are Kidwell & Gallagher for academic students, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for athletic students, and the Northeastern Nevada Museum for artistic students.
On behalf of the law firm, Barbara Gallagher presented Gaytan her scholarship and a bouquet of flowers that surprised the EHS senior on May 31.
Gallagher said she and her husband Craig Kidwell are EHS alumni, “and we strongly believe in academics and love to see graduates of Elko High School further their education. We wish you the best in that endeavor.”
“For me, it’s all about furthering education, especially for students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to do so,” Gallagher explained. “Also, personally, I love supporting young women to further their careers. That’s very important.”
Gaytan, who received multiple scholarships, said she is planning to attend Arizona State University which is close to family living in the area, but her future studies are still “up in the air.”
“A few of my plans include emergency medical responder. I just took my EMT basic class at Great Basin College,” Gaytan said. “I was also thinking about businesses or fashion design because that has always piqued my interest and it’s always been my thing.”
During the EHS Scholarship Awards and Convocation ceremony on June 1, Abarca was presented the athletic scholarship by NNRH Director of Marketing and Community Relations Steve Burrows.
“At the hospital, our mission is making communities healthier and we think that athletics is a very important part of that,” Burrows said. “We’re very excited to be here tonight and we think that we have a great winner who is going to do great things.”
Abarca, a two-sport athlete, said he is looking forward to play soccer in Spain and afterward attending college for a degree in forensics.
“I’m honored to be presented with this award,” Abarca said. “I feel like I worked hard enough for [the scholarship].”
Ludwig received her scholarship on June 1 at Carlin Combined Schools from NNM Executive Director Lauren Roovaart.
During the presentation, Ludwig was accompanied by her art teacher Thessy Wilcox. She stated she plans to attend Great Basin College after graduation.
