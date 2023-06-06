ELKO – Academic, athletic and artistic students received $1,000 scholarships in the conclusion to this year’s Student of the Week campaign.

Elko High School’s Dalyla Gaytan and Miguel Abarca and Carlin High School’s Aleksa Ludwig received scholarships for their essays about community service.

Each year, 102 Elko County high school students are nominated by their teachers and counselors from Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Jackpot, Owyhee, Wells and West Wendover.

This is the tenth year Student of the Week has recognized students for their accomplishments in the classroom, in sports, and in performing or visual arts.

Sponsors are Kidwell & Gallagher for academic students, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for athletic students, and the Northeastern Nevada Museum for artistic students.

On behalf of the law firm, Barbara Gallagher presented Gaytan her scholarship and a bouquet of flowers that surprised the EHS senior on May 31.

Gallagher said she and her husband Craig Kidwell are EHS alumni, “and we strongly believe in academics and love to see graduates of Elko High School further their education. We wish you the best in that endeavor.”

“For me, it’s all about furthering education, especially for students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to do so,” Gallagher explained. “Also, personally, I love supporting young women to further their careers. That’s very important.”

Gaytan, who received multiple scholarships, said she is planning to attend Arizona State University which is close to family living in the area, but her future studies are still “up in the air.”

“A few of my plans include emergency medical responder. I just took my EMT basic class at Great Basin College,” Gaytan said. “I was also thinking about businesses or fashion design because that has always piqued my interest and it’s always been my thing.”

During the EHS Scholarship Awards and Convocation ceremony on June 1, Abarca was presented the athletic scholarship by NNRH Director of Marketing and Community Relations Steve Burrows.

“At the hospital, our mission is making communities healthier and we think that athletics is a very important part of that,” Burrows said. “We’re very excited to be here tonight and we think that we have a great winner who is going to do great things.”

Abarca, a two-sport athlete, said he is looking forward to play soccer in Spain and afterward attending college for a degree in forensics.

“I’m honored to be presented with this award,” Abarca said. “I feel like I worked hard enough for [the scholarship].”

Ludwig received her scholarship on June 1 at Carlin Combined Schools from NNM Executive Director Lauren Roovaart.

During the presentation, Ludwig was accompanied by her art teacher Thessy Wilcox. She stated she plans to attend Great Basin College after graduation.