20th annual Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club Desert Thunder Poker and Saloon Run

Riders on the Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club 20th annual Desert Thunder Poker and Saloon Run line up June 20, 2020, at Gold Rush Harley Davidson.

 Submitted

On Saturday, June 20, the Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club held its 20th annual Desert Thunder Poker and Saloon Run. The 20th annual run started out at Gold Rush Harley Davidson, where Gold Rush Harley Davidson was celebrating its fifth Anniversary.

The Desert Thunder Poker and Saloon Run went on to visit the Watering Hole Bar, Taylor Canyon Resort, Lone Mountain Station and Goldies Bar. The riders enjoyed a beautiful day with bright sun and warm temperatures making the day nearly perfect for riding in Northeast Nevada.

The celebration continued at Goldies Bar where winners were announced and prizes paid out to the winners.

The Desert Thunder Poker and Saloon Run paid out on the first, second and third-highest hands. Rob Sharlow won first place and $100 with a full house — sevens over sixes — Troy Leith took second and $50 with a flush in clubs and Buck S. finished third for a $25 prize with three kings. Jose A. won the 50/50 raffle for $120.

The Wild Bunch Motorcycle club is a group of community oriented riders who promote motorcycling and motorcycle oriented events.

The Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club would like to thank all of the participants and sponsors of the 20th Annual Desert Thunder Poker and Saloon Run including Gold Rush Harley Davidson, Chris Estridge , Watering Hole Bar, Taylor Canyon Resort, Lone Mountain Station Bar and Goldies Bar.

