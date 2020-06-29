25 more COVID-19 cases reported in Elko over past four days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Coronavirus infections continued to rise over the weekend with 25 new cases reported in Elko County from Friday through Monday.

Five recoveries were reported and one patient remains hospitalized. There have been no deaths since a West Wendover woman succumbed to the disease in early April.

“We are strongly encouraging everyone to do their part in reducing the spread of the virus by resuming social distancing practices, staying home if you are not well or if you are a close contact of a confirmed case, and wearing a face covering while in public or around others who are not in the same household,” stated a release Monday evening from Amanda Osborne, Elko County’s director of human resources.

The county now has confirmed 124 cases of COVID-19, and roughly half of them have been reported over the past 10 days. A total of 87 cases remain active.

The new cases are from all age groups, from younger than 18 to people in their 60s.

The greatest number of confirmed cases were reported in Elko, at 71, followed by 26 in Spring Creek and 22 in West Wendover. Three of the cases are in Carlin, and one each in Wells and Jackpot.