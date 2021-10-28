 Skip to main content
3-days of Halloween in Spring Creek

Spring Creek Association Halloween

SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek Association is hosting three days of Halloween events for all ages.

The three-day weekend kicks off with the second annual drive-in movie featuring “Hocus Pocus” starting Friday at 4 p.m. at the Spring Creek Horse Palace’s drive-in theater.

Food and beverage vendors will be there and Ruby Mountain Photography will take pictures of participants in their Halloween best.

On Saturday, the sixth annual Trunk or Treat runs from 3-7:30 p.m. at the Spring Creek Marina.

All Elko County residents are invited to attend the movie and Trunk or Treat.

Finally, trick-or-treaters can participate in the second annual Purple Light Halloween on Saturday and Sunday nights by visiting registered Spring Creek homes that shine a purple light from their doors or driveways.

For more information on any of these events, find the Spring Creek Association on Facebook, visit their website at www.springcreeknv.org or call 775-753-6295.

