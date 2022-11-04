3 die in collision north of Winnemucca

ELKO – Three people died when their vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 95 north of Winnemucca.

Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene about four miles north of Winnemucca at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Preliminary investigation determined that a Jeep SUV was traveling north and a Dodge pickup truck was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, the driver of the Jeep drove over the centerline into the southbound travel lane directly into the path of the Dodge.

The left front of the Jeep hit the right front of the Dodge in the southbound travel lane. The impact diverted the vehicles off opposite edges of the road, and the Dodge subsequently caught fire.

Troopers said the adult male driver of the Jeep and the adult female front passenger in the Dodge succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver and male juvenile passenger in the Dodge were transported for medical treatment with suspected serious injuries, and the juvenile later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

None of the victims were publicly identified Friday by the NSP.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.