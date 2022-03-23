 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 juveniles injured in crash on Lower Lamoille Road

Elko sheriff patch

EKO – Three juveniles were injured Tuesday in a crash on Lower Lamoille Road, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

The three were traveling in a Toyota pickup. Two of the occupants were treated and released at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, and a third was flown to a different hospital in stable condition.

The report did not list their ages or town of residence.

“Alcohol and marijuana were contributing factors to the crash,” stated the sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the young person that was flown out.”

