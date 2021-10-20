3 more COVID deaths, fewer hospitalizations in Elko County

ELKO – October is now the third-deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in Elko County.

Three COVID deaths were reported Wednesday, all of them unvaccinated. That raises the total for October to 14 and the overall total for the pandemic to 108. There were 25 deaths in September and 18 last December.

Hospitalizations have dropped to 32, compared with 36 a week ago.

There are currently 456 active cases in Elko County, down from 511 a week ago.

Just over 36% of residents 12 and older have been vaccinated.

The test positivity rate remains above 20%. The statewide test rate has fallen to 7.5%.

