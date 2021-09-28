3 more COVID deaths over weekend as hospitalizations remain high

ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths were reported over the weekend in Elko County as hospitalizations and case numbers remained high.

Two of the people who died were unvaccinated and one was vaccinated.

There have been 21 deaths this month and nine last month. The total of 30 for the two-month period exceeds the previous high of 27 in the worst two-month period last December and January.

Elko County logged another 435 cases of COVID-19 over the past week, for a total of 7,303 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, 40 were known to be “breakthrough” cases of people who have received a vaccination. That’s roughly the same number as last week.

The total number of current active cases is 558.

The number of hospital patients varied from 23 to 31 over the past week, and stood at 31 on Monday.

Vaccinations in Elko County have exceeded one-third of the eligible population, rising to 33.7% on Monday. That compares with a statewide rate of 64.57%.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the entire population stands at 29% in Elko County, 47% in Nevada and 56% nationwide.