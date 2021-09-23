3 more COVID deaths Thursday in Elko County

ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday in Elko County, raising the total for September to 17 and matching the most deadly month of the pandemic last December.

One of Thursday’s deaths was known to be unvaccinated, and the status of the other two was unknown.

Hospitalizations remained high at 26 after peaking at 31 on Monday.

Elko County’s comparative case rate also continued to climb, reaching 2,121 on Thursday. The test positivity rate stands at 29.1%. Only Churchill and Mineral counties have a higher per-capita rate.

There are currently 653 active cases of coronavirus in Elko County.

The number of eligible people vaccinated in the county increased by half a percent over the past week, from 32.74% to 33.27%. The statewide rate is 54.67%.

