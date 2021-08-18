3 more school board members resign late Wednesday

ELKO – Three more school board members resigned Wednesday night, nearly a week after two trustees left the board.
Elko County School Board Trustees Luc Gerber, Robert Leonhardt and Candace Wines turned in letters of resignation, hours after interviewing a lone candidate for superintendent.
The resignations were confirmed by board president Teresa Dastrup, who said she had not seen the letters from them but knew they had removed themselves from the board.
“As passionate as the three were about the board, I am sure it was a long, hard decision,” Dastrup said.
Messages left for Gerber, Leonhardt and Wines were not immediately returned.
Dastrup and Ira Wines are the two remaining board members.
Esmeralda County School District Superintendent Dr. M. Neil Terhune was interviewed Tuesday afternoon by Dastrup, Gerber and Leonhardt in person, with Candace Wines and Ira Wines appearing via Zoom.
Plans were to review public comment and questions on Monday, and possibly make an appointment on Tuesday.
Now, Dastrup said the remaining board members would visit the school district’s legal counsel “and determine the course of action” to proceed with the superintendent appointment, as well as other matters.
The resignations came six days after trustees Jim Cooney and Brian Zeiszler resigned.
Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith, who had been appointed as interim Superintendent, also stepped down and resumed his previous duties.
Gerber, the owner of Luciano’s restaurant, was appointed in 2020 to replace trustee Kieth Fish, who died a year ago.
Leonhardt was elected to the board in 2020. Wines was elected in 2018.
Regarding the future of the school district, Dastrup said “all we can do is rebuild.”
"The district as a whole is going to have to refocus on education and moving in the right direction for our kids and our staff.”
She said a formal statement from the school district would be released Thursday.
School starts on Aug. 30.