3 more school board members resign late Wednesday

ELKO – Three more school board members resigned Wednesday night, nearly a week after two trustees left the board.

Elko County School Board Trustees Luc Gerber, Robert Leonhardt and Candace Wines turned in letters of resignation, hours after interviewing a lone candidate for superintendent.

The resignations were confirmed by board president Teresa Dastrup, who said she had not seen the letters from them but knew they had removed themselves from the board.

“As passionate as the three were about the board, I am sure it was a long, hard decision,” Dastrup said.

Messages left for Gerber, Leonhardt and Wines were not immediately returned.

Dastrup and Ira Wines are the two remaining board members.

Esmeralda County School District Superintendent Dr. M. Neil Terhune was interviewed Tuesday afternoon by Dastrup, Gerber and Leonhardt in person, with Candace Wines and Ira Wines appearing via Zoom.

Plans were to review public comment and questions on Monday, and possibly make an appointment on Tuesday.

