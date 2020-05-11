3 new coronavirus cases in Elko County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO -- The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health is reporting three new positive COVID-19 cases for Elko County and one additional recovery.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 18, with 12 recoveries, one death, and five cases remaining active.

The new cases are a female in her 30s who is self-isolating at home and is a close contact of another confirmed positive case; a male in his 30s who is self-isolating at home and whose case remains under investigation; a female in her 20s who is self-isolating at home. Her case also remains under investigation.

While the State has been approved for Phase 1 reopening, Elko County Health Officer, Dr. Bryce Putnam, encourages the public to help stop the spread of respiratory illnesses by taking personal accountability and practicing preventative measures.:

-- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others.

-- If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness.

-- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Serious respiratory illnesses are spread by cough, sneezing or unclean hands.