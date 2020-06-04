3 wildfires kick off June's fire season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Nearly 30 acres have been scorched in Elko County in the first three wildfires of June.

Two out of the three fires were caused by lightning, while the cause of one fire remains unknown.

All three fires were sparked Wednesday afternoon.

The Stillwell Fire in South Fork was reported around 5 p.m., consuming just over six acres.

The fire started inside of a 30-foot travel trailer in the Lucky Nugget subdivision, according to Steve Hamilton, Elko County Fire Protection District Chief of Prevention.

“A prevailing west wind extended the fire into the wildland,” Hamilton said.

Six engines from Elko County, including volunteer fire units from Spring Creek, Jiggs, and Ten Mile, were joined by crews from the Nevada Division of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management battled the blaze on the ground.

One air attack and one heavy air tanker were also used to put out the wildfire. It was contained just after 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire within the trailer is still under investigation, Hamilton said.