3 wildfires kick off June's fire season

ELKO – Nearly 30 acres have been scorched in Elko County in the first three wildfires of June.
Two out of the three fires were caused by lightning, while the cause of one fire remains unknown.
All three fires were sparked Wednesday afternoon.
The Stillwell Fire in South Fork was reported around 5 p.m., consuming just over six acres.
The fire started inside of a 30-foot travel trailer in the Lucky Nugget subdivision, according to Steve Hamilton, Elko County Fire Protection District Chief of Prevention.
“A prevailing west wind extended the fire into the wildland,” Hamilton said.
Six engines from Elko County, including volunteer fire units from Spring Creek, Jiggs, and Ten Mile, were joined by crews from the Nevada Division of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management battled the blaze on the ground.
One air attack and one heavy air tanker were also used to put out the wildfire. It was contained just after 10 p.m.
The cause of the fire within the trailer is still under investigation, Hamilton said.
Fire restrictions were implemented on May 31 by the U.S. Forest Service, with open burning also ceasing in Elko County.
Hamilton urged caution for residents heading outdoors in the early fire season.
“We ask everyone to be careful when they’re out recreating because of the dry conditions,” he said.
West Wendover
The Gulley Fire, located nine miles south of West Wendover, burned about 20 acres by Wednesday night. Sparked by lightning, it was contained Thursday morning.
A helitack crew and three engines with the Bureau of Land Management responded to the wildfire.
Another lightning-caused fire 12 miles south of West Wendover burned two acres.
The Wildcat Fire was contained within five-and-a-half hours by personnel from Wells and West Wendover.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.