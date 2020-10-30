33 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Elko

ELKO – Elko County is advising residents to have a safe Halloween, as more new cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported.

Thirty-three new cases were confirmed Friday, nearly all of them in Elko and Spring Creek.

“We received results late today for the community-based testing event held last Friday, October 23,” stated the county. “We are working to get those who participated notified as soon as possible.”

The number of active cases is now at a record high of 223, five of which are hospitalized.

The county’s test positivity rate dropped to 9.3% Friday, but the case rate per thousand rose to 626 from Thursday’s 560.

That compares with a statewide case rate of 10.3% and a case rate of 534 per thousand.

“As we head into the Halloween weekend, we are encouraging the community to take the following into consideration to keep you and your loved ones safe while trick-or-treating,” stated the county.